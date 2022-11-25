I like to add ruffles to some sewing projects such as kitchen curtains, a skirt or child’s dress. Ruffles add fullness and accent to the finished project. Here are a few suggestions to get a nice, finished look to your sewing project. For my example, I will use a set of kitchen curtains as my project.

First, there are two basic styles of ruffles: straight or circular. A circular ruffle is cut from a circular shape, where the inner part of the circle is made to lie straight (as along a neckline). The outer part of the circle will be the edge that will produce the fullness needed to make a ruffle. Soft, lighter weight fabrics work best for this style of ruffle.

