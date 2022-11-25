I like to add ruffles to some sewing projects such as kitchen curtains, a skirt or child’s dress. Ruffles add fullness and accent to the finished project. Here are a few suggestions to get a nice, finished look to your sewing project. For my example, I will use a set of kitchen curtains as my project.
First, there are two basic styles of ruffles: straight or circular. A circular ruffle is cut from a circular shape, where the inner part of the circle is made to lie straight (as along a neckline). The outer part of the circle will be the edge that will produce the fullness needed to make a ruffle. Soft, lighter weight fabrics work best for this style of ruffle.
For our kitchen curtains, we will use a straight ruffle. This style of ruffle is cut as a long strip of fabric, where both long edges are the same length. The gathering or pleating is made along one edge of the fabric.
Other common ruffle styles include self-faced ruffle. This is where a single layer of fabric is folded, wrong sides together, in half. This kind of ruffle is often used where both sides of the ruffle will be seen on the public side of the finished item. It also gives more support to sheer or flimsy fabrics used to make the ruffle.
One of the dilemmas I first learned about making a ruffle is determining the amount of fabric needed for the ruffle. First, you need to determine the amount of fluff you want in the finished ruffle. For a fully gathered ruffle, you need about three times the amount of fabric of the finished project length. Let’s say our curtain is 36 inches wide. For a fully gathered ruffle, you will need approximately 9 feet (108 inches) of the ruffle fabric strip. For a slightly gathered ruffle, you will need about 72 inches of the fabric strip (1.5 times the width of the curtain).
So, for our 36-inch wide curtain, I will start with a strip that is 6 inches wide (that includes a 1/2-inch hem along one edge of the ruffle strip). The ruffle fabric will need to be pieced together to achieve the 72-inch strip of ruffle fabric.
Ruffles can be sewn onto a piece of fabric or along the edge of a seam. First, hem along one side of the ruffle strip of fabric. Stitch the side hems along the curtain section.
Next, make a gathering stitch along the raw edge of the ruffle fabric section. You can use your sewing machine (check your manufacturer’s instructions for your machine), or you can hand baste a running stitch along the edge using quilting thread.
More on making ruffles for our kitchen curtain next week.