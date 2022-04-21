No matter how careful you are or how well you trim edges, fusible interfacing always fuses to the soleplate of the iron and the ironing board surface.
No matter what, starting a new skein of yarn usually starts with a huge ball of messy yarn. (Sometimes referred to as yarn barf.) Even if you follow the “start here” instructions written on the manufacturer’s yarn label, you will still end up with a balled up mess of yarn.
As soon as you are in the groove and making great strides on your sewing craft project, either the top thread will break or you run out of bobbin thread.
Jinx the cat is not a big help when sorting yarn. I’ve had to rescue many balls of yarn from her mouth. She doesn’t seem to bother the oblong style skeins of yarn, just ones rolled into a ball.
If you drop something on the floor from your knitting basket, it will usually be a box of 50 stitch markers … and the lid will be open.
You will run out of the particular color of yarn late on Sunday night or after the stores are closed, for a project that is supposed to be given as a gift the next day.
When you turn your back from working on the project, your scissors will disappear (like Houdini) from your workspace.
The size of your mistakes on your craft project is proportionate to the cost of the fabric or the yarn. The more expensive the yarn/fabric, the bigger the mistake.
No matter how many buttons you have, you will always need one more than the ones that you have in your craft notions. For example, if you need five green buttons to finish a shirt or sweater, you will only find four of them. Or, you will have four half-inch buttons and the fifth one, even though the color matches the other four, will be a 5/8-inch button.
The size of the eye of a sewing machine or hand-stitching needle shrinks when you’re in a hurry.
When making a second project from your favorite sewing pattern (project No. 1), one essential piece will be missing. (You’ll find it later when using a completely different pattern, after you spend an hour trying to determine if that particular extra pattern piece from project No. 1 actually goes with project No. 2.)
Whatever size crochet hook or knitting needle you need for your project, you won’t have it and will need to buy a new crochet hook or set of knitting needles. I have a habit of working on a particular project and keeping the set of knitting needles or crochet hook with the pattern instructions, then tucking the pattern back into my craft files. (Now, you know how I end up having four sets of size 5, USA, double-point needles in my craft stash.)