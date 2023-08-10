There comes a day when you sometimes have to make that tough choice for the beloved family pet. Over the past 16-plus years, many of you have read in my column of my crafting escapades with Jinx the Cat. Last week, she basked in the sunlight one more time before her final car ride to the veterinarian. She had some health issues that were not going to get any better and I knew it was time.

My vet was so very kind and I sat and cried (a lot) with her until she was gone. I came home with an empty pet carrier and our current dog, Riley, kept sticking her head inside the empty carrier, then looking at me as if to say, “Where is she?” I cried some more. It’s been almost two weeks and Riley still looks for Jinx around the house.

0
0
0
0
0