There comes a day when you sometimes have to make that tough choice for the beloved family pet. Over the past 16-plus years, many of you have read in my column of my crafting escapades with Jinx the Cat. Last week, she basked in the sunlight one more time before her final car ride to the veterinarian. She had some health issues that were not going to get any better and I knew it was time.
My vet was so very kind and I sat and cried (a lot) with her until she was gone. I came home with an empty pet carrier and our current dog, Riley, kept sticking her head inside the empty carrier, then looking at me as if to say, “Where is she?” I cried some more. It’s been almost two weeks and Riley still looks for Jinx around the house.
Jinx was the sweetest cat I ever owned. She loved people and never expressed a terse attitude toward any human, including all ages of grandchildren. She did very well with our past and present dogs. The only thing she didn’t like was other cats.
Jinx didn’t really care to jump on furniture or high places. We adopted her when she was about 18 months old. Shortly after adopting her, we had her front paws declawed. One day, our previous dog, the late Buster the Corgi, was chasing her through the house. Jinx ran through the living room, and jumped onto the back of the couch. Much to her surprise, without her front claws to stop her, she ended up over the back of the couch and onto the floor. She sat there for a second or two as if she was trying to figure out how she got from the back of the couch to the floor in 1.2 seconds. From that day on, the only thing she would jump on was the footstool or into your lap to snuggle.
Every once in a while, I would re-sort and organize my craft room, which was also where I kept Jinx’s food and water bowl, along with her litter box. Her usual attitude was to protest, sitting in the hallway, meowing her disapproval or glaring at me and twitching her tail.
Jinx was also a kleptomaniac. She would steal little bits of craft supplies such as a button or a bobbin of sewing thread. For example, I would gather five buttons for my project. Then, I’d take a break, leave to get a cup of coffee and come back to having only four buttons in my pile. It wasn’t until we moved to a different place that my husband discovered her stash of craft notions behind the couch.
No matter where I sat to stitch, she would find a way to include herself in my craft projects. I used to play tug-of-war with her and my yarn. Eventually learned she could snuggle in my lap as long as she didn’t attack the yarn or thread of my project. She loved to “talk” with you, too. We had many problem solving meow and human conversations over the years regarding my craft projects.
Thank you, Jinx, for the many years of purring snuggles, attitudes, fun, companionship and unconditional love. We will miss you very much.