The seam ripper is a notion used in sewing. It has a handle at one end and a U-shaped, pointy steel head at the other end. There is one longer point (reminds me of a fork tine) and a shorter point, sometimes covered with a ball-shaped point.
Let’s face it, crafters most often use the seam ripper only when we make some type of sewing mistake and have to rip out a well-done, but wrongly sewn seam or hem. My years of sewing experience have taught me that I will tear out at least one seam/stitching area through the course of my sewing project. I consider it success when I make it to the end of my sewing project without ever having to use my seam ripper.
I’ve come to appreciate the way my seam ripper has helped me in other areas of my home. After years of use, I recently replaced my old seam ripper with a new, sharp-bladed one. The first seam ripper still had some life in it, but the blade had dulled enough to make it difficult to remove the stitches from my sewing projects.
I took the old seam ripper and thought it might have a use in my kitchen. I often struggled with the easy-open packages (that can only really be opened by magic elves). I would often end up using a sharp knife or ripping off half the seal. Then really make a mess (including episodes of flinging salad dressing or the contents of a rice box across the kitchen countertop) while trying to remove the rest of the seal by hand. Aha! My old seam ripper has a second life. I use the former sewing notion to remove can labels (for recycling) and remove sealed lids on items such as salad dressing bottles and spice jars. It’s also helpful to open cellophane sealed packages (e.g., a sealed pack of chewing gum), or even the push-here-to-open packages. I used to end up taking a pair of scissors or a steak knife just to get the box opened. There were times over the years, in my effort to get the package open, where I also cut my finger while using scissors or a knife to open the box. Now, I take the old seam ripper to easily open the packages and remove labels and open boxes. There’s also less mess flinging rice or salad dressings across my kitchen countertop. Easy open and saves me extra clean-up time thanks to the second life of my old seam ripper.