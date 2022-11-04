Selecting sewing patterns for a project can be intimidating, especially when faced with pages and pages in sewing pattern books showing garments and home decor items.
You page through and think you’ve found the perfect pattern. The two pieces of information you initially need are the name of the pattern company and the specific number on the pattern.
You select the skirt pattern from the large pattern book. The information in the big pattern book will give you limited information such as the pattern manufacturer, the pattern number and sizes of that specific pattern. Put a book mark in the pattern book, jot down the information or take a picture on your phone of the page of the desired pattern. I have found many times that the size of the pattern book is so thick that as soon as you let go of the book to retrieve the specific pattern, the pages flip over (or the book closes completely) and you have to start your search all over again.
Once selected, you will go to one of the store’s cabinets filled with all the current sewing patterns. First, locate the correct pattern company name, then the specific number of that pattern. For example, the company is listed as “Simplicity” and the pattern number is 1234. Select the Simplicity drawer(s) then find the drawer that has the pattern number 1234.
Take the pattern from the cabinet drawer. Look at the front of the pattern. This will include several pattern options. For example, a skirt pattern may include three different finished styles of skirt that can be created using that particular pattern.
Locate the sizes of that pattern. Many years ago, patterns would include one or two different size options. Today’s patterns will list all the available sizes in that particular pattern envelope. Be sure to choose the right pattern size that will fit you.
Some companies list a level of difficulty for that sewing pattern. My general rule is the more pieces needed for the pattern, the more difficult it is to make. Glancing at the pattern instructions will also give a good indication of the pattern difficulty.
The back of the pattern contains the ingredients to make your garment or home decor item. There is a list of the needed fabric and interfacing (if needed) for each size of the pattern, notions that include thread, zipper, buttons, etc.
You want to also look at the suggested fabrics to make your garment or home decor item. The type of fabric will affect how the finished project fits, stretches and/or drapes as it is worn. Swimsuit material is very different than a wool-fitted jacket. I remember a time when my older sister chose a peach-colored, stiff fabric to make a floor-length skirt. When she tried on the finished skirt, it stood straight out and looked more like a bell on her than a skirt. The fabric didn’t move or drape easily. However, the fabric worked better when she cut the length and made it in to a knee-length skirt.