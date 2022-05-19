Selecting the right knitting needles means the difference between enjoying or being totally frustrated with your knit project. All knitting needles come in different sizes and shapes. Here are some tips when selecting knitting needles for your project.
Knitting needles are usually made of metal, plastic or wood. Metal needles are most commonly used for knit projects. Many knitters like the feel of the metal and stitches will slide easily on the needle. Metal needles may have a distinct clicking sound while working rows of stitches. Some knitters find the clicking sound soothing, while others may find the sound annoying. I will tell you that there are times, depending on the concentration needed for my knit project, when I find the clicking sound can be annoying. However, I usually use metal needles for most of my knit projects. Most needles are made with aluminum but you can also find some made with nickel or brass.
Speaking of metal knitting needles, there are some on the market that are square-shaped. The square surface is supposed to be easier to hold on to than the round-shaped metal needles. I have tried to knit with the squared-shaped needles, but find the round shaped needles more comfortable in my hands as I work across the stitches of my knit project. Maybe I just need to practice a little more with the square-shaped needles.
Plastic knitting needles are usually less expensive than metal needles. The smooth surface of the plastic knitting needles will allow the yarn to slide easily along the needles. If you’re a speed knitter, plastic works well. However, plastic needles can be frustrating as the slick surface also makes it easier to drop a stitch or two.
Wooden knitting needles are usually a little more expensive than metal knitting needles. I usually use wooden needles to knit with slick yarns (e.g., silk). The little extra drag on the wooden needles makes it less likely to have your project stitches accidentally slide off the ends of the needles.
I inherited several of my late mother-in-law’s knitting supplies, including two interchangeable sets of circular knitting needles. The interchangeable set works by letting me select the size knitting needle, select a cable length (depending on the size of my project) and attaching the cable to the locking ends of the knitting needle (the flat end of the knitting needle). The only problem is that the cable has become brittle and stiff with permanent bends in the cable from being stored for several decades. The joining between the knitting needle and the cable can come loose while you are knitting, sending your stitches sliding off the needles.
Ultimately, the final decision on the type of knitting needles really depends on the knitter. No matter which style of knitting needles you prefer, you want to enjoy working on the project.You just have to find the right style of knitting needles that are comfortable in your hands.