Fabric, pattern and all sewing notions are purchased and you’re ready to sew. You take and match your body measurements to the exact size listed on the pattern or pattern envelope.
Well, almost. Let’s face it, your measurements could fit a size 10, size 14 and a size 12. So, which size do you pick?
I often start with the larger size listed according to my personal measurements. You can always take a pattern in but you can’t always add any extra fabric if you start with smaller sizes and possibly need a larger size for a proper fitting garment.
Here’s a secret: Your measurements aren’t supposed to exactly match the pattern pieces. You will also need enough room to allow you to walk, sit or bend. This is called wearing ease. That’s different than the design ease. Design ease is the pattern designer’s allowance for ease of wear. Think of an over-size, one-size-fits-all shirt. It’s roomy and loose fitting because of the fit created by the pattern designer. A fitted bodice or skirt is also designed to fit a certain way as created by the pattern designer.
A different fit may entail some alterations to the original pattern. Look at the pattern pieces. Usually, there is a double line that goes across the pattern in areas such as a skirt panel, pants leg or the sleeve of a jacket/shirt. For example, let’s say you’re making a mid-calf length skirt. I have an older sister who is 6 feet tall. I’m 6 inches shorter. Growing up and based on the pattern waist and hip measurements, we both wore a size 10 skirt. The skirt pattern we shared fit me perfectly. But, at 6 foot tall, she had to adjust the length of the skirt at least 6 inches longer than my skirt. She would cut the skirt (east to west) between the double lines and move the bottom half of the skirt pattern down at least 6 inches to accommodate her taller stature.
A pattern will include some wearing ease so that also needs to be kept when altering sewing patterns. One could start by making a muslin sample of the pattern and making adjustments as you stitch each section together. It may be something as simple as adding an extra dart along the waist of the pattern or sewing the side seams of the garment at 3/4 inch wide instead of the standard 5/8 inch. Just be sure to write the changes/adjustment notes on the pattern pieces or at the very least, write in the margin of the pattern instructions. You will be able to replicate your custom pattern adjustments in future sewing projects when using the same pattern.