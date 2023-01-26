Have you seen my good sewing scissors? If you’ve ever worked on a sewing project (or wrapped a present), you understand my dilemma.

I don’t care how much table space I have to lay my fabric and pattern pieces, my scissors will be out of my view or reach. As much as I have tried, I can’t seem to keep my scissors handy for use throughout the stages of working on my sewing project.

