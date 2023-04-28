Shawls are a way to keep the chill off on some of the spring evenings. Shawls come in different sizes and shapes. You might use a specific pattern or design your own shawl to fit your needs. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when designing a shawl.
Basic shapes for shawls are round, square, rectangular and triangle. You also want to consider the drape of the yarn, thread or fabric.
You can make a shawl in one piece or form the specific shape by joining smaller squares, motifs or pieces of fabric. To wear a round shawl, the shawl is folded in half (like a half-moon shape) which makes it double in thickness.
Decide the desired finished size of your shawl. A round shawl is approximately 40 inches in diameter. A square shawl can be folded in half to make a triangle shape, and average from 48-60 inches square. A triangle shawl, at the widest point, should be wide enough to rest on the wearer’s shoulders which is about 50-70 inches. The point of a triangle shawl is usually not longer than 40 inches deep (measuring from the neck to the lower back). This triangle shawl depth depends on the effect of the wearer. I have a few shawls that come just to my waistline, while another shawl may extend mid-thigh in length.
Rectangular stoles are different sizes than a rectangular wrap. A rectangular stole averages about 20 inches wide and usually 70-80 inches long. A wrap is a little shorter than a stole, averaging up to 66 inches, but is wider measuring anywhere from 24-30 inches wide. A wrap will often drape around the shoulders and then one end of the wrap crosses over the front and draped over the opposite shoulder.
Some shawls will allow you to tie the ends together to secure in place on your shoulders. For some shawls, you can add a clasp or frog closure or use some type of shawl pin to secure the garment into place. There are shawl pins that are made like a wood stick with some style of a finial on one end and a round-pointed end on the other end of the pin. The pin is usually used for knit/crochet style shawls and slides through the fibers to secure the layers of the shawl into place. A metal kilt pin looks like a large version of a safety pin. The kilt pin is opened and placed through the layers of the shawl fibers. The pin is closed to keep the pin in place. A two-piece shawl pin is made with a pin (similar to the wood shawl pin previously mentioned) and a piece of glass or wood that has an opening in the center (think of a doughnut). The shawl pin is inserted into the center opening and pushed through the shawl fibers. The pin rests along the edges of the glass/wood, securing the layers of the shawl into place.