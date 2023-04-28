Shawls are a way to keep the chill off on some of the spring evenings. Shawls come in different sizes and shapes. You might use a specific pattern or design your own shawl to fit your needs. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when designing a shawl.

Basic shapes for shawls are round, square, rectangular and triangle. You also want to consider the drape of the yarn, thread or fabric.

0
0
0
0
0