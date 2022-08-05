Normally, I write about needles, thread, yarn and the like. This week, it’s the art of food.
As many consumers have noticed, food companies are using smaller and smaller package (while charging the same or higher price for the particular item). It’s just the way things are today. This is sometimes referred to today as “shrinkflation.”
This past week, I preserved 31 quarts of pickles. The recipe was given to me about 40 years ago by a pioneer-style woman (who lived to be 104 years old). The name of the recipe was called Lazy Housewife Pickles. I find the recipe name ironic because that woman was a hard worker all her life and such a good friend to our family.
In my hand-typed recipe book, I also ran across one of my favorite Christmas cookie recipes. My late mother called them chocolate stars but a lot of people put Hershey Kisses in the center of the peanut butter cookie. My handwritten notes indicate that a 14-ounce bag of Kisses will yield about 83 individual chocolate candies. Compare that to today where a 10-ounce bag of Kisses has about 70 candies. Now, I have to recalculate my recipe to make the usual 12 dozen cookies I make each Christmas (for gifts to friends and family). One size would use 1.7 bags of Kisses (leaving a few for snacking later). The other size would be two full bags of Kisses with none left for later snacking. I’d have to purchase another bag to fill the candy dish.
Ten years ago, the amount of tuna in a small can was about 7 ounces. Today it’s about 5 ounces per can. The problem is, if you’re not paying attention to size amounts on food labels, your recipe might turn out tasting a little different today.
One of my cake recipes has ingredients and measurements such as “one can (17 oz) fruit cocktail.” You can reconfigure your recipe to accommodate the decrease in can sizes. Today, that same can of fruit cocktail is 15 ounces in size. Will the reduced amount make the cake less moist and/or flavorful? I will have to make the cake again before making that decision. If necessary, I may need to purchase two cans of fruit cocktail and use the extra to spoon onto the top of the cake when serving or eating the leftover fruit cocktail as a snack.
Some family recipes may only have listed in the ingredients a can or package of this or that. In that case, you may have to do some internet research to see if the can/package sizes have changed and adjust your recipe as needed to get the same flavor and taste in the finished product. As in the aforementioned pickle recipe, items are listed with the specific measured amount needed for each ingredient. That’s great but in today’s market, I still may have to purchase two or three items of the same thing before I obtain the needed amount for my recipe.