Signs that indicate you're an avid crafter:
You belong to several social groups (online and in-person). You have one group for sewing, another for knitting, quilting, scrapbooking, and/or beading. Your friends may or may not be in more than one of these groups with you.
You often run out of dental floss not due to your dental hygiene practices. There are so many ways dental floss can be used in craft projects. Items such as friendship bracelets, threading beads onto yarn/thread (to knit or crochet in a project), or making a necklace are just a few examples.
You carefully remove ribbons from presents or other packages because you know there’s a way to reuse the ribbons.
Emergency contact numbers on your phone includes family, friends and your favorite local craft store. If you’re not home, you’re most likely to be found at the craft store.
People living in the same home as a crafter know to ask before tossing any jars, bottles, egg cartons or other items into the trash can or recycling container.
You immediately know the way to calculate the total bulk amount of fabric by looking at a bolt of fabric. This also applies to calculating yarn.
You carry a tape measure and small, folding style scissors in your purse or backpack. Bonus points for carrying a small sewing kit, too.
Your household monthly financial budget includes a specific category for purchasing craft supplies.
Your gift giving includes personal coupons on teaching lessons of your favorite craft. This can also include lessons on mending or patching garments and home decor items.
You may have turned down a night out on the town, just to stay home and work on your craft.
Your family knows if they lose sight of you at the grocery or department store, you’re usually perusing craft magazines or the craft aisle at the store. That’s how my husband knows where to find me if we became separated while shopping.
You keep a notepad by your nightstand so you can jot down inspired craft ideas that wake you from a sound sleep.
Worn-out garments that most people would toss into the trash or recycle into rags become a challenge to an avid crafter. Others see a worn-out pair of jeans while you see inspiration to embellish, patch or create a denim purse or apron out of the worn-out jeans.
Used clothing stores become a gold mine for crafters. I’ve known crafters that will take a wool sweater and reclaim the yarn (unravel the yarn from the original sweater) and take the same yarn to knit/crochet a newly designed sweater. Or, take several thrift store wool sweaters and purposely wash/dry the garments so that the fiber becomes felted. Once the wool is felted, the items are cut into smaller pieces and reassembled into a new garment or home decor item.