You’re sitting in your favorite chair, ready to knit or crochet on your project. Now, if you’re like me, you usually have some type of beverage to consume while you work on your project.

Suddenly, a bump of the hand or family pet swings their tail and you have your beverage sloshed/spilled all over your skeins of yarn that have yet to be worked into your project. One time, I had this exact thing happen with a glass of orange juice. My knitting was inside a small basket next to my chair, the dog wagged her tail and knocked the orange juice over on top of the basket lid. The orange juice drained through the open weave of the lid of my basket, drenching six skeins of yarn inside the basket along with the project that was still on the needles. I didn’t even have my knitting out of the basket and it was a mess.

