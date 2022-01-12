As any crafter will tell you, sooner or later a mistake will be made on your craft project. Every crafter will ultimately face the decision of fixing or leaving the mistake. Here are a few things to consider whether to fix or leave a craft mistake.
How hard is it to fix? For example, on my knit projects, I will occasionally notice a stitch or two that don't fit in the stitch pattern. Geometric shapes based on placement of knit or purl stitches are beautiful when completed. But, as experience has taught me, one stitch purled out of place will stand out like a beacon. If the out-of-place stitch is only one or two rows below the one on the knitting needles, I can usually undo the couple of rows to that one stitch, fix the mistake, and ladder the rows back to the working row that is on the knitting needles.
If it’s an entire row, however, I may have to tear out one or two full rows of stitches to fix the mistake. To help fix those mistakes, I will often use a smaller sized knitting needle and put the stitches a couple rows below the current working row onto the smaller knitting needles. The smaller needle is easier to slip through the row of stitches (before ripping out the needed number of rows) so I don’t lose any stitches when transferring them to the larger knitting needles used for the pattern.
Some knitters will use a lifeline in their knitting. A strand of thread or unwaxed dental floss is woven between the loops of the stitches across a knit pattern row. This marks a specific row of stitches where you are sure the row and number of stitches and/or stitch pattern is correct. For example, let’s say your lace pattern is made using 10 rows. You might place a lifeline through every 10th row of the pattern. If a mistake is made (some rows have no other choice but to be ripped out), you would use your lifeline to pick up stitches across the last correct row. In this case, the 10th row of the pattern. If you’ve worked 120 rows of a pattern (repeating every 10 rows), you only need to go back to the lifeline row, pick up the stitches and continue knitting on the project.
Crochet mistakes have to be ripped out to the previous row(s) to correct stitch or color mistakes. Crochet stitches are locked into place with each row and not easily repaired as in a knit project.
Wrong color placement also happens with craft projects. You’re working on a quilted placemat that alternates contrasting red and white squares. You stitch along, hold up a completed square and realize one red is placed where you should have a white square. Unless you can trim the piece off, or use it along the edges (just enough to cut off the mistake area), you will have to get the seam ripper out and remove the sewn stitches, and seam the correct color quilt pieces in place.