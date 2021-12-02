Only three weeks to go before Christmas Day. Crafters everywhere are in full-steam ahead mode. Here are some tips for crafters working on those last-minute presents.
Craft punches cut paper more easily if you make a few punches into waxed paper before using them on craft paper. The wax will coat the blade of the craft punch and make it easier to cut through the craft paper.
Toothpicks are helpful when applying glue to items with expensive project glues. You will use what you need without a lot of overflow of the pricey glue.
Use an index card to tape or staple swatches of yarn, ribbon or fabric of your craft project. Make notations on the index card with pattern, yarn dye lots or fabric information. It’s easier to take the index card to the store when purchasing extra supplies or matching accessory items (e.g., buttons or embellishments) for your craft project.
Keep your hands clean when working on craft projects. Oils from your hands can leave a stain on the fabric or paper of your craft project. I remember an incident when I was knitting an off-white baby afghan. I had just finished reading a newspaper and didn’t think about the dark newspaper print coming off from my hands. After knitting a couple rows, I noticed some discoloration along the stitches. The ink that was on my hands was now on the knit stitches. Fortunately, the discoloration came out when I washed the baby afghan.
Tweezers are great for reaching into small, tight spaces on your craft projects. Think of them as an extension of your fingertips.
Use a plastic tablecloth to temporarily cover work surfaces instead of newspaper. You can reuse the tablecloth and print won’t leave smeared ink on your project or your hands. I’ve often used old plastic tablecloths for messy craft projects. The tablecloth protects the work surface (e.g., a table or countertop) and the surface is less likely to stick to your project.
Tie small bows first before cutting the ribbon. That way you still have enough ribbon to manipulate the bow and match the cut ends of the ribbon.
Use a sealed water bottle or mug around crafts. My washer and dryer are located in a closet in my craft room and I often use the top of the washer/dryer to set my beverage container. I’m less likely to knock my beverage onto my craft project or spill it on my ironing board or sewing machine area. Many years ago, I remember spilling an entire glass of orange juice across the top of the lid of my wicker knitting basket and all over the floor. I wiped up the juice from the basket lid and floor, but didn’t think much about it until I picked up my almost-completed project from inside the basket. The project was covered with splotches of wet orange juice. I quickly finished the edging of the project among the damp, sticky sections and immediately laundered it. I was relieved when the item came out sparkling clean.