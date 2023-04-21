Here’s a few more unique cast on techniques for your knit project. It may take a little bit of practice when using these specialized cast on methods.
The double-sided cast on is most often used for toe-to-calf socks. I prefer to use this style of cast on to make seamless toes. The stitches are made so that you can work the first row in the round. This type of cast on can also be used for any project that starts with an enclosed end, such as a market bag, hats or mittens.
Oftentimes, you can use double pointed knitting needles for the double-sided cast on rows. You can use circular knitting needles to accomplish the same task. I found that using circular knitting needles to make the first few rows allows you to slide the stitches easily along the cable part of the knitting needle. The cable section is usually smaller in size. It also holds the lower round of stitches out of the way as you work around the upper round of the stitches. You can look up tutorials on making Judy’s Magic Cast On, a Turkish cast on or the Figure 8 cast on. If I don’t make socks for a long period of time (e.g., a few months), I usually have to refresh my double-sided cast on by watching a video until I remaster the specific cast on technique.
A circular cast on is a knitting technique method used to begin at the center of a knit project, such as a doily, circular tablecloth or shawl. I’ve started my circular cast on by making a crochet chain, joining the round and making one round of single crochet stitches. I then pick up a stitch through each of the first round crochet stitches and knit the remainder of the project on the knitting needles. The problem is, no matter how tight I make my center stitches, the center still has a small hole in the middle.
To make a circular cast on that doesn’t leave a hole in the center, you will cast on your stitches over a loop of the yarn/thread tail. Knit a few rounds of your project. Then, pull the tail of the yarn to close the center hole. You will the yarn tail in place by weaving the end into the project.
A picot cast on allows the knitter to make a decorative edge for the project. It’s very stretchy and can be used for projects such as ankle-length socks made from cuff-to-toe. The picot edge will give a dainty appearance to the folded cuff of your sock.