Here’s a few more unique cast on techniques for your knit project. It may take a little bit of practice when using these specialized cast on methods.

The double-sided cast on is most often used for toe-to-calf socks. I prefer to use this style of cast on to make seamless toes. The stitches are made so that you can work the first row in the round. This type of cast on can also be used for any project that starts with an enclosed end, such as a market bag, hats or mittens.

