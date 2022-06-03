Recently, on one of my craft website groups a fellow knitter posted that they were so excited because they timed themselves and said they could knit about 35 stitches in one minute, knitting in the simple garter stitch pattern.
Some group members gave it a “great, congratulations” kind of response. Others looked at it as a gauntlet-thrown-down challenge and got out their needles and gave speed knitting a try. I’ve seen videos of speed knitters in competition. In 2008, a woman named Hazel Tyndall knitted 262 stitches in three minutes. That’s almost 88 stitches in a minute! Her tips for speed knitting include keeping the yarn on your finger at all times, don’t lift your hand off the knitting needle and practice/establish a rhythm to your method of knitting.
Many years ago, my late mother-in-law and I would sit and knit and she remarked to me that I was a fast knitter. I never considered myself a fast knitter. My main motivation was, and still is, to get my current knit project completed so I can start working on a new project. Plus, I knit faster when I think I am going to run out of yarn before I finish my project. Yeah, I know that knitting faster doesn’t give me more yarn. It’s just a mindset I’ve encountered with other fellow knit and crochet enthusiasts. Kind of a “hurry up and get done before you run out of yarn” mindset.
Out of curiosity, I decided to knit and time myself for a minute. My current project has rows of the garter stitch technique, so it was all knit stitches across the row. I set my timer for one minute and three seconds. The extra three seconds let me get my hands ready to go so I could start knitting beginning at the one-minute mark.
My first attempt was 38 stitches in one minute. According to my internet research, I’m considered a typical knitter. I did a second minute and did much better, knitting 42 stitches in a minute. That’s almost in the fast knitting category of 45-48 stitches in a minute. I thought I’d give it a third try in an attempt to beat my other two tries. It didn’t go as well. I went from knitting an average 40 stitches to knitting about 25. First, my yarn had a knot; then I dropped a stitch (had to pick it up fast) and my hands were starting to sweat. Maybe it was the pressure of timing myself again or that atmosphere was really humid. Speed stitching took all the fun out of working on my project. Honestly, I’d rather enjoy knitting than to be under pressure to knit my fastest speed. Besides, knitting faster means making mistakes faster. Then one has to go back, rip out and re-do the mistaken rows/stitches. At that rate, I’ll be taking two steps forward and three steps back. I’ll probably end up just being faster getting back to the cast on row and having to start my knit project all over again.