October 3-9 is National Spinning and Weaving Week. You can take a class to learn/improve your skills (check with your local fiber store regarding classes). There are also different online websites that offer different weaving or spinning classes for a fee. Here are a few fun facts and information about the arts of weaving and spinning.

Simply put, spinning is the art of taking loose strands of plant/animal fiber, twisting the fibers together, and creating a thread or strand of yarn. The fiber can be used as a single strand or spun together (called plying) to create a thicker kind of fiber. These strands of fibers spun together create yarn/thread, which in turn are used to make items such as cloth, rope or rugs.

