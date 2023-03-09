As many crafters know, a little leftover fabric or yarn has a tendency to pile up. You purchase five skeins of yarn or three yards of fabric for your particular project. After your project is complete, a little of the project’s yarn/fabric is left over, so you toss the remnant into a container to use later. OK, maybe your yarn/fabric leftovers — like my own leftovers — take up several containers of space. This pile of leftover fabric/yarn is known in crafters terms as a stash. The art of using fabric/yarn from your stash is called stash busting.
Basically, stash busting is a way to complete craft projects with a purposeful intention of using up leftover fabric/yarn.
Quilters are well versed in using up fabric stash. They take small pieces of different patterned and solid fabrics to stitch them together to create a work of art. The pattern can be geometric or freeform art to create a finished garment or home decor item. The fabric can be of the same fiber content or several different fibers, patterns and colors.
Yarn is similar to building a fabric stash. I usually purchase an extra skein, especially if the yarn has a numbered dye lot. I want to be sure I will have enough yarn on hand to finish my project. The extra skein of yarn lets me compensate for my tension technique, any mistakes, or making adjustments to the original knit pattern (e.g., making sweater sleeves a little longer than the original pattern).
My late mother-in-law had an entire, large basket filled with sections of yarn. Most of the yarn balls were about the size of a golf ball. Her idea was to make a knit sweater or coat by casting on stitches, then knit the project, reaching into the basket and randomly selecting the next color of yarn. The pattern would be a one-of-a-kind garment. I used the yarn to make a small afghan for my car. I usually avoid making knots but this time, I tied a small knot when joining the new yarn to the previous stitches. There were no ends to weave in at the completion of my garment.
One can find books and digital websites that are dedicated to stash busting. There are social media groups also dedicated to stash busting. Making motifs and quilted coasters are some ways to use up fabric/yarn.
Another benefit of having a yarn stash is being able to find a specific yarn. For example, I needed to find two skeins of forest green yarn to finish a grandchild’s afghan. The yarn was out of stock on store shelves and the company discontinued manufacturing that specific color of yarn. I was able to find the specific color of yarn from a stash busting website and complete the afghan.