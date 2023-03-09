As many crafters know, a little leftover fabric or yarn has a tendency to pile up. You purchase five skeins of yarn or three yards of fabric for your particular project. After your project is complete, a little of the project’s yarn/fabric is left over, so you toss the remnant into a container to use later. OK, maybe your yarn/fabric leftovers — like my own leftovers — take up several containers of space. This pile of leftover fabric/yarn is known in crafters terms as a stash. The art of using fabric/yarn from your stash is called stash busting.

Basically, stash busting is a way to complete craft projects with a purposeful intention of using up leftover fabric/yarn.

