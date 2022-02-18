The recent weather has made me believe that spring will be arriving early. The cranes are migrating, I’ve heard and seen robin birds in my yard, and my dog is starting to shed her fur undercoat. Yes, I believe it will be an early spring.
That also means switching from animal-fiber garments (e.g., wool or cashmere) and accessories to cotton and other light-weight clothing fibers. Cold-weather garments will need to be stored during the warm weather months. Here are a few tips when storing natural fiber garments.
Clothing moth larvae need keratin to survive, which is the protein in animal-based fibers. Start with selecting a good location for storing natural fiber items. Select a dry, cool location. The warmer the temperature, the faster moth eggs will hatch. You want to avoid areas with high moisture content (e.g., damp basement). Otherwise, the fibers will end up acquiring a musty smell. Some people may choose to store items in plastic bags but it is recommended that the items be stored no longer than three months. Storing in plastic for too long a period of time, along with changes in temperature, can cause mildew and/or yellowing of light color fibers.
Prepare the animal-fiber items for storage by having the item dry cleaned or hand wash according to the manufacturer’s laundering instructions. This removes any dust, dirt and/or stains on the fiber. It’s important to remove any trace of stains on the fiber. Some stains may not be visible to the naked eye, but after months of storage, the stain can show as a permanent discoloration on the fibers of the item. Also, be sure hand-washed fibers are completely dry before storing. I have a long wool coat that is cleaned every year at the end of the winter season before storing in a cedar closet for the summer months.
Animal-fiber items are best stored in a folded fashion. If stacking items together, heavier fiber items should be set on the bottom of the stack. Hanging animal-fiber garments on even padded hangers, especially garments such as sweaters, can cause the garment to stretch out of shape and leave permanent dimple marks in the shoulder area of the item.
Many people will use moth balls or moth cakes to repel any pests from infesting animal-fiber items. However, that can pose a health hazard to some people and family pets. You can also use sachets containing other natural herbs that also work as an insect repellent. Lavender, cedar or eucalyptus can also be used for deterring insects. You can also use a cedar chest or closet to store animal-fiber items. The aroma confuses the adult insects to move on to a more suitable hatching place for their young larvae’s food source.