Stretchy or knit fabrics can be tricky to sew even for the experienced seamstress. Here are a few tips to help with your sewing project.
Most fabrics should be pre-washed and dried before beginning any sewing project. I usually wash and dry my fabric according to the manufacturers’s laundering instructions as well as how the finished item will be cleaned once I complete my project.
Be sure you have the right stretch and ease allowance kind of fabric for your project. Many times, there will be a guide on the back of the pattern envelope that is used to see if your stretchy fabric will work for that particular sewing pattern. There are some fabrics that will have more stretch than other fabrics. Swimsuit fabric will need to have more stretch than a sweatshirt knit fabric.
Be sure to have a ballpoint sewing needle to stitch stretchy/knit types of fabrics. A ballpoint needle has a more rounded needle point to it so that it will not cut through or distort/pucker the fabric threads along the stretchy fabric.
Select the right thread. Most standard polyester thread works for using on stretch fabric. Cotton thread will not have the needed give in the seams and will often break when the seam is pulled or stretched.
Whether cutting or sewing stretchy kinds of fabrics, one key is to be mindful not to stretch the fabric as you cut out the pattern or sew the seams. Do not push or pull the fabric through the stitching area of the machine. Be sure to keep the fabric from hanging over the edge of the sewing machine table as the weight of the fabric may stretch it out of place when stitching the seams.
Be patient when sewing projects with stretchy fabrics. Don’t be afraid to stop and realign the stretchy fabric pieces. A special presser foot, sometimes called a roller foot attachment, will help the stretchy fabric layers glide smoothly through the active stitching area of the sewing machine. Look in your sewing machine instruction manual to see if your machine has a special knit presser foot. If not, you may be able to find one at your local craft/fabric store or obtain the special presser foot from an online source.
Buttonholes can be tricky on stretchy kinds of fabric. You will want to stabilize the buttonhole area by applying fusible interfacing on the wrong side of the fabric. Pay special attention to the iron temperature when applying fusible interfacing to some knit fabrics. You may want to test the fusible interfacing on a scrap piece of your fashion fabric before applying it to the fabric of your sewing project.
Straight pins can leave a small hole on some stretchy fabrics. The best straight pins to use are ballpoint pins, specially designed for use on stretch, knit or thin fabrics. Try to keep placement of the pins inside the seam allowance to avoid getting undesired holes along the public side of the fabric.