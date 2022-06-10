Summer vacation has started for me and I am focused on getting my unfinished craft projects done. Some crafters refer to these projects as WIPs (works in progress) or UFOs (unfinished objects).
I’ve made quite a bit of progress over the past three weeks. Currently, I am knitting on a blue wool/alpaca blend sweater.
I picked up the half-done sweater from my WIP pile. The knit pattern has several different cables along with sections of stockinette stitches. It took me a short while to figure out where I stopped working on the sweater about 18 months ago. (Fortunately, I used knitting markers, along with paper-and-pencil notes/sticky notes to help me keep track of my pattern.) I worked about eight rows of the knit pattern and then looked at my knitting to be sure my cables crossed the correct way. It was then I noticed a very defined row of stitches that seemed to be twisted in such a way that was very noticeable on the sweater. Even my husband noticed the odd-stitched row. I tugged a little here and there to try and work the odd-shaped stitches out but there was no way the stitches would blend in with the rest of the sweater. I figured the row of distorted stitches was the row that was left on the knitting needles during the past 18 months. The sweater sat long enough that the characteristics of the natural fiber shaped to the knitting needles. Seasonal conditions such as humidity, air conditioning, furnace heating, etc., set the fiber of the stitches. The fibers acted similar to the process of steam blocking the fiber to fit specific dimensions of a finished project.
I visited the frog pond (rip-it, rip-it), working back to two rows before the row that was on the knitting needles for the last 18 months. I’ve worked 5 inches of the sweater body and the line of distorted stitches is gone. Progress is being made on my WIP. Yes!
On another note: Today, June 11, is worldwide Knit in Public Day. I like to include crochet crafters in this day, too. The day was started in 2005 by Danielle Landes. It is held the second Saturday in June each year. Initially, it was a way for knit (and crochet) enthusiasts to get together to share ideas and camaraderie with fellow knit/crochet crafters. It also is a day set aside to show the public that knitting and crochet is something anyone has an opportunity to try and not something for just us “old grannies.” The first year had about 25 local events that took place worldwide. Today, there are over 1,000 events involving 33 countries held all over the world to celebrate this event. Check with your local yarn shop to see if any events are scheduled to celebrate this particular day. Although, for me, I knit in public all the time so every day is knit-in-public day for me. Happy knit, crochet and crafting … every day!