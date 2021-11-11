Colder weather means time for wearing knit sweaters. Sweaters come in many styles. Here’s a few tips when selecting a knit or crochet sweater pattern.
Two basic sweater styles are the cardigan and pullover. A cardigan will have an opening that goes from the waist to the neck of the sweater. There may be zipper or button/buttonhole bands to close the sweater. A pullover sweater needs to be pulled over your head to wear the sweater. It can have a short, small placket opening along the neckline that can zip or button close if desired.
Some are knit by making the sweater pieces separately then seaming/joining the pieces together to complete the sweater. There are also some knit patterns where the sweater is made by knitting in the round from the neck to the waist or vice versa.
Sweaters also differ in how the sleeves are attached or knitted to the sweater. A drop shoulder sweater is made with the front and back knitted in a rectangular shape. The sleeves are made in two trapezoid shapes, with no armhole shaping on the sleeves. The sleeves are sewn directly onto the side edges of the front/back of the sweater that have been marked for the armhole opening.
A modified drop shoulder uses some shaping (e.g. decreasing of stitches) along the shoulder area of the sweater.
Set-in sleeves will have a very tailored fit. Both the sleeves and the upper body of the sweater are shaped to be more fitted than a drop shoulder or modified shoulder sweater.
A saddle shoulder sweater is similar to a set-in sleeve but the extension of the sleeve top will extend up to the neck of the sweater. This type of shoulder shaping is used when a design extends from the cuff of the sweater to the neck (e.g. a cable or intarsia design).
Raglan sweater styles use gradual shaping along the yoke and sleeve area of the sweater. The yoke is shaped by decreasing along four diagonal lines, two on the front and two on the back of the sweater. You can make raglan sweaters in separate pieces or you can knit the sweater in the round, which is my favorite style of sweaters to knit because the sweater is seamless. I knit the sweater in the round from the neckline to the waistband then use double-pointed knitting needles to pick up the stitches where the yoke and sleeves are separated, and knit each sleeve from the armhole to the sweater cuff.
Seamless yokes are sweaters worked in the round, much like a raglan except instead of the diagonal shaping, the yoke is shaped by decreases worked evenly along specific rows, around the circumference of the yoke. This shaping works well for intarsia or stranded color work or cable designs on the yoke area of the sweater.