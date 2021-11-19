How many of the last 10 completed craft projects did you make just for yourself? If you’re like me, out of my last 10 craft projects, only one was a knit sweater for me — the one that is still on my work-in-progress list. I set my sweater aside to work on other charity and gift projects.
I knit on some projects at work during my lunch break. Someone often will ask me what craft project I’m making and I respond with something like making a charity scarf or a gift for a friend. Once in a while, my reply is “actually making something for me.” Then, I feel somewhat obligated to explain and justify why I’m working on a project for me. Almost seems as if I’m being selfish or I need permission from someone to OK my "me" project.
As I’ve mentioned in many previous columns, crafters are a generous group of people. A charity asks for a few knit/crochet hats, scarves or quilted lap robes to help their organization. Next thing you know the charity’s original goal of, let’s say 500 hats, explodes to five or six times the organization’s original goal because of the generosity of crafters.
How do you take time for self-crafting? I find myself asking if I really need to make a particular project. Things that inspire me to make something for myself is finding a great pattern, yarn, fabric or be inspired by other crafters’ projects. I’m part of a knit group on Facebook and often am inspired by the creativity and beauty of the projects seen in different posts. There are times when shopping at my favorite yarn place that a particular yarn will call out to me. Fellow crafters, you know what I mean. It’s a particular yarn or fabric that just inspires one to purchase and find the right project that will perfectly show off or complement the yarn/fabric.
I have a large fabric tote that contains three or four future "me" projects. Yet, I keep putting those off to work on my charity needlework or projects for gifts or home decor items.
Holiday gift giving projects are in full swing. Just be sure to include a little self-crafting time. One suggestion is to work so many charity/gift projects for one "me" craft project. I have a three-needle rule. That means I can only have three works in progress and only start a new project after completing one of the three in-progress projects. Maybe one of those three works in progress can be a self-care craft project. I can continue to work on charity or gifts and carve out a little crafting time suited just for me.