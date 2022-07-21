One of the quilt exhibits at our recent county fair open class display, which earned a top honorable mention rosette, was called a temperature quilt. What is a temperature quilt?

In short, a temperature quilt (or afghan) is a visual record of the high/low temperature for every day of a selected year. The temperatures are color-coded to represent specific temperature ranges and are stitched or knit/crochet together to make your project.

