Terrazzo is a craft technique using materials that have small, colorful pieces of marble or granite to create craft and home decor items. The colorful fleck- speckled surface surrounding the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is made using the technique of terrazzo. This craft technique is used on a large scale in construction items such as countertops, wall tiles and flooring.

Terrazzo is an old technique, dating back to the time of the ancient Egyptians who used crushed up pieces of marble pieces, mixed with mortar, to construct and build items. This technique became very popular in home decor in the United States during the art deco period of the 1920s. The crafting technique became popular again in the 1970s and is enjoying a popular resurgence in today’s craft industry.

