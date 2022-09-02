Terrazzo is a craft technique using materials that have small, colorful pieces of marble or granite to create craft and home decor items. The colorful fleck- speckled surface surrounding the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is made using the technique of terrazzo. This craft technique is used on a large scale in construction items such as countertops, wall tiles and flooring.
Terrazzo is an old technique, dating back to the time of the ancient Egyptians who used crushed up pieces of marble pieces, mixed with mortar, to construct and build items. This technique became very popular in home decor in the United States during the art deco period of the 1920s. The crafting technique became popular again in the 1970s and is enjoying a popular resurgence in today’s craft industry.
The creative crafter can recreate this color-flecking technique using a base material such as polymer clay to make items such as jewelry, magnets, planters, coasters, etc. Materials needed include a larger base color of polymer clay (white, beige or black), small blocks of different colors of polymer clay, a plastic knife, rolling pin and parchment paper. Optional items include a biscuit cutter or cookie cutters, depending on the desired finished design of your project.
Start with a base color of clay. Many terrazzo crafters will use a neutral color base to begin the process. Using a rolling pin, evenly roll out the base color of the clay to about one-eighth of an inch thick. The thicker your base layer, the longer it will take to bake.
Once the base color is rolled out to the desired thickness, take a small piece of one of the colors and cut it into tiny flecks, placing the color flecks randomly onto the rolled-out base surface. Continue adding small flecks of the other colors as desired. You can make your design using one, two or more contrasting flecks of color.
Once the flecks are added to the base, take the rolling pin and flatten the flecks of the colors into the surface of the base color.
Once you have the surface flattened, you can cut the polymer base into desired shapes. I’ve seen items such as jewelry, coasters and small dishes. If making a small dish, use a biscuit cutter to cut the round shape in the desired size. Shape and mold the polymer around the outside of the bottom of the dish. Continue cutting and shaping different items from the polymer material. Use a toothpick or skewer to make a small hole in items for jewelry before you bake the pieces of polymer.
Once done with design, place the items on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and bake the polymer according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Once done, you can use the items or add jump rings or earring backs for the jewelry items. It’s not required to seal the polymer as it is water-resistant and durable.