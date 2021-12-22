Recently, my husband and I watched a television program about the celebration of the 12 Days of Christmas. This is the time that begins with Christmas Day, December 25, the birth of the Christ child, and ends on Epiphany, January 6, the visit from the Magi.
One of the many things I found interesting is that one of the holiday decorated items is a great wheel (a large spinning wheel used for spinning fiber/plants into yarn for weaving, knitting and crochet). During the Tudor time period, a spinning wheel was an important tool of the household. It was on the spinning wheel that fiber was spun to make garments and accessories to keep the family warm throughout the cold winter seasons.
According to my research, all tools and work were stopped during the Tudor period 12 days of Christmas. The reason the spinning wheel was specifically decorated with flowers and garlands was to keep anyone from spinning on the wheel, thus stopping all handiwork that involved using the spinning wheel.
Jump to the way things are done today. I can’t count how many times I sat and stitched all evening on Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day morning (depending on when we opened the presents).
No matter how early I plan on my gift crafting, there always seems to be a few things left to make right up to Christmas Day. Over my many years of crafting for holidays, I decided to plan flexibility in my craft gift giving list.
For example, sometimes the gift recipient would like a specific color for a hand-created item. For their Christmas present, I might wrap a couple different colors of yarn skeins and let the recipient choose the color(s) to use for the project. Once I gave my husband a gift of two skeins of sock yarn. Imagine his surprise when he opened the box and found two skeins of yarn. I then scolded my elf, Jinx the Cat, for falling down on the job of knitting the pair of socks before Christmas. After Christmas, I could knit the pair of socks without hiding my knitting project from my husband.
One other thing to also consider is the time it takes to weave yarn ends or clip strands of thread from a completed craft project. I can easily spend another two-three hours working on stitching pieces together and hiding yarn ends. I have this unfortunate mindset that once the item is off the knitting needles or completed on the sewing machine, the item is done. Realistically, there are yarn ends to weave, sometimes a crochet or sewn edge to stitch, buttons to sew in place or hems to finish.
So, as we celebrate Christmas, be sure to set aside a little non-crafting time for yourself and celebrate with family and friends. Merry Christmas to you all.