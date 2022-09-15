In a recent social media knitting group, a discussion came up regarding the superstition of the “sweater curse.” I recall my late mother-in-law talk about crafting superstitions, specifically mentioning the folklore of the sweater curse.

This is the belief that if you knit a sweater while dating someone, the recipient and knitter eventually will break up. It’s also called the “curse of the love sweater.” Many times, the breakup occurs even before the sweater is completed by the knitter.

0
0
0
0
0