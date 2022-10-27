Actors, athletes and dancers often have many routines or superstitions they do every time they are engaged in their activity. Crafters also have their own superstitions. I’m not sure of the origin of some of these interesting crafting superstitions, but you may want to consider some of these when working on crafts.
*Dumping your box of straight pins on the floor is a sign of a surprise as long as some of the pins are left in the box. (The big surprise is probably when you accidentally step on said straight pins in your bare feet.)
*Breaking a sewing needle while making a garment means you will outlive the life of the garment.
*Tangles and knots in threads or yarn means someone is talking about you.
*It is bad luck if the yarn/thread breaks when frogging (meaning ripping out knit/crochet stitches or rows).
*It is considered good luck to sleep under a quilt when it is finished, even if you’re giving it away as a gift.
*Scissors are to be sold to another person. Given as a gift to a friend means the friendship will end (or “be cut"). This also applies to handing knitting needles to a friends because it will “stab” the relationship. You’re supposed to put the knitting needles down on a table or countertop and let the friend pick them up. (I suspect that this superstition may have come from a fellow knitter accidentally stabbing another with the knitting needles. Same thought about the scissors.)
*If you start a knit project on a Friday, you will never finish it. (Oh, so THAT’S how the works-in-progress pile seems never-ending.)
*Knitting on stage is considered bad luck. This applies to actors engaged in a live stage performance and not filming on the set of a television or movie. Audience members are OK to sit and knit as long as they are not on the stage.
*Mistakes are often a part of any crafting experience. There are many reasons why one should intentionally make a mistake. One being that your put your heart and soul into the needlework and having the mistake will prevent your soul from being trapped in the hand-made item. Another theory is that your stitch tension will be more even because it takes the pressure off of the crafter to be perfect on their craft project.
*If you knit your true love a pair of socks before being married, they will use the socks to walk out on you. (I believe this is similar to the sweater curse mentioned in a previous column.)
*However, you can counteract the sock/sweater curse by knitting a strand of your hair into the rows of the project.
*Finding a pin (as the rhyme goes: see a pin, pick it up) means you will have good luck. This also applies to finding a button or a penny.
*Always use new buttons when making a coat. It’s considered bad luck to use old buttons.