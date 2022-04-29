Here are a few tips for framing needlework to display on a wall.
First and foremost, make sure your needlework is clean and completely dry before securing it into a frame. As you stitch on your project, oils from your hands will transfer to the fabric. Even if you can’t see any stains, there are still oil deposits from your hands on the thread and fabric. Over time, these oils that you can’t see can end up being permanent, yellow-colored stains on the fabric. A gentle dish soap or shampoo can be used to clean some needlework. Check the manufacturer’s recommendations for laundering instructions particular to your needlework fiber content.
Should I use glass for framing my needlework? Honestly, this is entirely up to the crafter. However, more crafters are choosing to use glass to protect the needlework.
Glass will give added protection from insects. Silk and wool fibers are particularly attractive to some insects. Often, insects will start causing damage in hidden areas. By the time you see the damage on the needlework, it’s going to be a race against time to preserve whatever is left of the needlework.
Glass also protects the needlework from everyday dirt, dust and oils from handling or touching the needlework. It’s easier to keep the needlework clean behind glass.
Ultraviolet light (e.g., sunlight) can cause damage over a period of time to the needlework. There is UV protection glass that can be used for your needlework that filters out the harmful UV rays. Even reflected sunlight in a room can cause UV damage over a period of time to the needlework.
As nice as glass is in protecting the needlework, the needlework (or any artwork) should have a little space so the glass doesn’t rest directly on the needlework or art. Many framers will use acid-free mats, spacers or other methods to put a little space between the glass and your project. If the needlework rests directly on the glass, tiny droplets of condensation can occur inside the glass, causing mold and/or mildew on the needlework. It’s especially important to allow extra spacing when beads or other embellishments are used to stitch your project.
Speaking of moisture, you can clean the exterior surface of the glass with window cleaner. However, be sure to lightly moisten the paper towel or cloth with the window cleaner liquid, then wipe the glass surface with the damp cloth. Spraying window cleaner directly onto the glass, (especially if there are streams of cleaner running down the glass) may result in small droplets of the window cleaner seeping between the edges of the frame and glass, eventually working into the needlework fibers, causing permanent discoloration or damage to your needlework.