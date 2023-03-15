Charcuterie (often pronounced shar-KOO-duh-ree or shar-koo-duh-REE) boards are becoming very popular in the United States. Today’s version of charcuterie boards actually dates back to the 15th century in France. The ancestors used every last bit of meat and, since refrigeration was not an option, used a salt curing process to preserve the meat.
Charcuterie is the art of using cured meats and cheeses. Meats on the charcuterie board are predominantly made from pork. Cheeses may include ones with geographical location theme, such as Wisconsin, Greece and Italy. Many times, the charcuterie foods are served with a complementing wine. Modern-day boards may also include items such as nuts and a condiment (e.g. mustard sauce).
Charcuterie and cheese boards terms are often used interchangeably but they are not the same thing. However, both are delicious to eat. Traditional cheese boards are all about the cheese. Usually there are a a variety of cheese choices, including varieties of bread or crackers, paired with condiments such as jam, mustard or fruit.
Cured sausages like salami seem to be the one most will see on a charcuterie board. However, other cured meats are often use such as chorizo, prosciutto and/or capocollo. One key to a great charcuterie board is in layering the board with different textures, colors and tastes of meat.
On Christmas Eve, my family and I celebrate with a version of a charcuterie board. I usually slice a variety of sausages, add a separate cheese tray, a tray of vegetables and (of course) a few plates of cookies or candy. I often have the boards/platters made ahead of time, so that all I have to do is place the different platters out and enjoy Christmas Eve celebration time with my family.
A couple cautions I found during my charcuterie research is to be careful including foods such as peppers, tomatoes, asparagus or very spicy hot foods (e.g., jalapeno). According to my research, you will want the wine to enhance the flavors of the foods, not end with the sting of hot spices. Another food is very smelly cheeses (e.g., feta, limburger), which can overwhelm the flavor of the other foods on the charcuterie board and possibly have your guests leave a little earlier from the party.
The charcuterie idea has also expanded to include themed boards of fruit, candy, s’mores, etc.
To create your charcuterie board, start with at least three different types of meats. Add ham, pest or other dried fruits, vegetables and fill in the extra spaces with nuts or berries. You can make a large tray that your guests will choose their own foods (providing each guest with a personal set of utensils or bamboo picks). Or, you can use smaller versions of charcuterie boards to create individual servings for your guests. I’ve seen where designs use a small canning jar to create individual, bouquet-looking vase-like design of meats, cheeses and olives all skewered onto toothpicks or bamboo sticks. You can add a sprig of fresh herbs to complement the other items in the jar.