Charcuterie (often pronounced shar-KOO-duh-ree or shar-koo-duh-REE) boards are becoming very popular in the United States. Today’s version of charcuterie boards actually dates back to the 15th century in France. The ancestors used every last bit of meat and, since refrigeration was not an option, used a salt curing process to preserve the meat.

Charcuterie is the art of using cured meats and cheeses. Meats on the charcuterie board are predominantly made from pork. Cheeses may include ones with geographical location theme, such as Wisconsin, Greece and Italy. Many times, the charcuterie foods are served with a complementing wine. Modern-day boards may also include items such as nuts and a condiment (e.g. mustard sauce).

