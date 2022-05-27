Most sewing machine projects are stitched together with a single sewing machine needle. Twin sewing machine needles are available to enhance your sewing project.
Twin needles are a set of needles with one shank (the part that fits into your machine needle clamp. The shape reminds me of an upside-down set of football goalposts.) Twin needles can create different stitches on your sewing project. Most often these needles can be used to create a decorative stitch or professional hem or cuff finish.
Twin needles come in the same sizes as regular single sewing machine needles. You will want to match the twin needles to the fabric and thread sizes. Stitching with a size 16 machine needle is great for heavier fabrics such as denim, but you will want to use a size 9 or 11 needle on finer fabrics such as cotton or silk. The larger needle will leave noticeable holes in finer fabrics.
Select the needles based on the type of fabric. Sewing with cotton or linen (woven fabrics) will require a sharp, pointed machine needle while stretchy fabrics such as spandex or polyester will need a ball-point machine needle.
Check the manual that came with your particular model of your sewing machine. It should have instructions on how to thread your machine, stitch length adjustments and other special notes using the twin needle. You may also need to check the presser foot to be sure it is the one needed for twin-needle sewing. You are ready to run some test stitches on the sewing machine.
Use a scrap of your project fabric and set your machine to sew a straight line stitch style. This will help determine any adjustments needed before you sew on your project. Stitch about 3 inches of straight-line stitches with the twin needles. Remove the sample from the machine. You should have two neat rows of parallel stitches on the public side of the fabric. They should resemble a set of straight railroad tracks.
Now, turn the sample over and look at the non-public side of the stitching. One problem that can arise is when the upper thread tension is too tight, resulting in puckered stitches on the underside of the fabric. It looks like the sides of the stitches are raised along the edges. Slightly loosen the upper thread(s) tension knob and stitch another sample until you are satisfied with the results. It’s best to use only the upper thread tension to remedy uneven stitches on your sample. If you are seeing the bobbin thread on the public side of the fabric (that is the stitches are distorted on the public side of the fabric), your upper thread tension should be adjusted lower. Again, stitch a sample using your fashion fabric until the tension is even on both sides of the fabric. You want even, undistorted, flat stitches on both sides of the fabric.
Some of the distorted stitches can also be altered by adjusting the stitch length using the stitch length adjustment knob/button on your machine. You may need to use a washable or tear-away fabric stabilizer on finer fabrics when using the twin machine needles.