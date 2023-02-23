Crafters often have their favorite websites and social media that pertain to their particular craft genre. I belong to several craft groups on Facebook along with other craft websites.

One of the things I (and many other crafters) will do is peruse different posts from other crafters. It’s great to see what people are creating in their craft projects. I am often inspired by other crafters to try a new pattern, stitch pattern or technique to enhance my own abilities in crafting.

