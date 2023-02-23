Crafters often have their favorite websites and social media that pertain to their particular craft genre. I belong to several craft groups on Facebook along with other craft websites.
One of the things I (and many other crafters) will do is peruse different posts from other crafters. It’s great to see what people are creating in their craft projects. I am often inspired by other crafters to try a new pattern, stitch pattern or technique to enhance my own abilities in crafting.
Like me, you probably store, bookmark or otherwise separate several particular patterns. Most of the time I will save the pattern “for later” when I can get a good chance to review the pattern. Initially, it’s the photo of the project that catches my eye.
Problem is, I see so many patterns and put them in my save-for-later that now the save-for-later has grown to a huge number of patterns. The save-for-later on media is in addition to the current patterns I own or have marked in printed books in my craft library. I have a very long list of projects-to-do.
There are some crafters that store their patterns in digital or electronic means (i.e., computer or tablet). Some websites and/or applications will help you organize and store your patterns in designated categories in specific files. I’m one who will download a pattern and then print it out on paper. Personally, I don’t like having to keep looking at my computer or phone to knit a sweater or other home decor item. Besides, I have trouble using my lead pencil to scribble my notes on the computer or phone screens … and sticky notes don’t always stay in place on the screen.
Part of my reason for saving so many patterns is to be able to find it at a later time. I don’t like searching or scrolling for several frustrating minutes (or hours) through hundreds of posts and patterns just to find that one particular pattern again. I can’t count how many times I have struggled to obtain a pattern, only to find that the pattern is no longer available or has been removed by the person of the original craft post.
It’s a good idea to occasionally review your saved posts and bookmarks. One question I keep in mind while reviewing saved patterns is “Will I really make this pattern?” Be honest with yourself. If the answer is negative, keep the ones that you’ve purchased (which I print out a paper copy) or will definitely make as a future project. During my occasional pattern review, I give the saved patterns a rating from 1-5, with 5 being the patterns that will definitely be made by me in a future project. A pattern is usually deleted when it gets a 1 or a 2 rating. That way I can keep the saved pattern list limited to the ones that eventually will become a reality in my crafting projects.