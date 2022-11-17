Blanket, afghan or throw. These terms are often used to describe a covering used to keep one warm. A quilt is usually made with three layers: batting (or other filler material) stitched between two pieces of fabric. They are usually made with one, two or more colors of fabric or fabric pieces.
Here are a few differences regarding the terms blankets, afghans or throws.
Blankets are usually made from a single piece of fabric. A blanket is created to correspond to a finished standard bed size such as twin, double, queen or king. You can use a single piece of fabric, outer edges finished or hemmed, to create a blanket. A fleece-style blanket is made by cutting the desired finished size and adding an extra 4 to 6 inches of fabric for tying along the outer edges of the blanket. Slits are cut along the edges about 1 inch apart. It looks like fringe around the outer edge, but those “fringe” pieces are used to tie two layers of fleece together. You want to make sure to cut the same number of slits along each side of both fabrics. For example, let’s say you want to make a fleece blanket to fit a twin sized bed, usually 38 inches wide by 75 inches long. To include a 3-inch edge around the perimeter, you would need to cut the fabric 44 inches wide by 81 inches long.
The term “Afghan" was first used to refer to the beautiful textiles created in Afghanistan in the 1700s. Wool fiber was used to create those afghans and thus the term is used to refer to knit or crochet items made to use as coverings. Wool, like the Afghans used for their textiles, was often used to create coverings in knit/crochet techniques. Again, the afghans are often made to a standard bed size.
Throws can be made in any finished size or shape (e.g., square or rectangular) from any type of material or yarn. Literally, a throw is something you can toss over the back of a sofa, hang on a quilt rack or placed across the bottom of the bed to help keep your feet warm. I have a throw draped over the back of my porch swing to wrap around my shoulders on cool evenings. Usually the throws are a little smaller than standard bed sized blankets. It’s one of those coverings that is handy to grab that provides extra warmth. Many years ago, I made a knit throw that fit our old recliner. A standard bed sized knit afghan would keep me warm but kept getting caught in the recliner every time I put the footrest down. I made a throw that fit the chair but not so wide that it would get caught again in the footrest mechanism.
Wishing my readers a Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels.