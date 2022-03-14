During this second session of the 107th Legislature, I have introduced 12 bills and one proposed constitutional amendment.
Additionally, I have co-sponsored several bills from other senators that I believe deserve to be debated on the legislative floor and ultimately passed.
Here are highlights of a few of those bills.
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LB768. The purpose of this bill is to clearly define the guidelines for health education standards and to establish that no additional education standards can be created or distributed by the Nebraska Department of Education without the authority of the Legislature.
This is in response to the proposed sex education curriculum that was before the Nebraska State Board of Education last year.
The proposed curriculum would introduce confusing and subjective reproductive and lifestyle ideals to young children.
Some of the material is very explicit and graphic, and borders on pornography in my opinion.
A pull motion was approved by the body on March 8. This brought LB 773 by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon out of the Judiciary Committee and onto the legislative floor for first-round debate.
LB 773 would authorize concealed carry without a permit in Nebraska.
Restrictions currently codified within the Concealed Handgun Permit Act relating to place and manner of concealed carry would be made to apply generally to any person carrying concealed and not to permit holders only.
The crime of carrying a concealed weapon would still exist for persons who are prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons.
This has been probably the most polarizing bill of the session, and the entire day of debate on Thursday was dedicated to this bill.
Other bills I have co-sponsored deal with assuring the integrity of our elections. LB 785 from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard would amend certain Nebraska statutes to reduce the amount of time to vote by mail from 35 to 22 days and the time to vote in person before the election commissioner or county clerk from 30 days to 22 days, matching the 22 days presently allowed for special elections.
In addition, the bill states that a registered voter could appoint an agent to return a marked early voting ballot.
The agent can only act as an agent for no more than two registered voters in an election.
Finally, it would bar a candidate or any person serving on a campaign committee from serving as an agent to return a marked early voting ballot unless the marked early voting ballot to be returned is for a member of the candidate’s family or a member of the candidate committee’s family.
The goal of the bill is to harmonize the early voting periods to limit voter confusion and give a more focused window for voters to assess candidates and issues.
It re-emphasizes the honored tradition of voting in person on the first Tuesday of November, enhancing voter integrity and limiting the opportunities for “ballot harvesting.”
You may be familiar with the term “stolen valor.”
According to a website called Military Benefits, stolen valor “... includes the act of falsely claiming military service, falsely claiming a certain rank which was not earned, and can also include the wear or claim of certain military awards or decorations that were never actually awarded.”
LB 990 from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair says that a person who fraudulently claims for their personal benefit that they are an active member or veteran of any branch of the United States military or that they are the recipient of any military honor, is committing the offense of stolen valor.
The bill proposes to create the offense of stolen valor and provide a penalty.
I welcome any comments, questions, or ideas you may have on this or any other issue.