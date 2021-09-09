I’m thinking maybe I should be putting electricians on full alert.
I’m running out of all the other trades, surely one of them will be needed next to fix something at my house.
Within the last few weeks that has included an appliance repair man (twice), a plumber (for two tasks, one of which came about after the visit from the appliance repairman), a specialist for a different kind of appliance who was able to tell us that the problem wasn’t from his device, and thus — the visit from the plumber.
It seems like it should be more, and in the coming days it will be.
There will be the contractor to complete a project in the kitchen. And, while mowing this week, there seems to be a small puddle forming in the yard, so perhaps a visit from the sprinkler repair many could be in the offing.
I have something to try myself for that issue first, but with the way things seem to be going lately, I’m not holding my breath on that being the solution.
I haven’t gone into complete detail on the problems to save me the shame of many of you out there saying, “Oh yeah, I had all those problems/projects, too. I fixed them myself.”
We’ve discussed “do it yourself” projects here recently and I do like it when a problem is something I can address and fix, but the recent streak in trending away from that.
I didn’t diagnose what was causing a mystery puddle to seem to appear from nowhere in the middle of the basement floor, so the puddle forming outside is going to make it two-for-two on picking up the phone for help.
We’ve joked before that my limited level of repairman skills and tools allows us to continue to contribute to the overall economy of the area on a big picture scale, and the livelihood of the specialist on a smaller scale.
Through it all, there is one simple tool that seems to the hardest on to pick up and use — the telephone.
Humans everywhere will label the picking up the phone and calling for help as an admission of defeat.
It’s the concession that “I can’t do it, bring on the pros.”
I know I have to call the repairman, but sometimes it can take a day or two to actually do it.
At least for those issues that aren’t in the process of bringing down the house.
It could be worse.
As I look around, I see signs of others in the same boat.
Trucks for companies that specialize in major household repairs can be seen in driveways all over town.
Some of them I’ve had in our driveway, others I’ve avoided so far.
And some non-emergency, non-repair services remain clear of our place.
Landscapers can be seen everywhere, but I remain the chief groundskeeper at our house.
Branches are cut, hedges trimmed, grass mowed and — in the very near future — leaves gathered by ourselves.
Not a lot of outside training is needed for those tasks — at least on a simple level. (I don’t want to upset the horticulturist out there.)
I just wish we could have spread things out a little more, rather than taking on this “when it rains, it pours” feeling.
Everything seems to be happening at once, which means the time to pay the piper will be hitting all at once, as well.
Is it asking too much to have one thing break at a time, maybe just one per month?
That way we will have only one bill per month. That sounds manageable.
Meanwhile, one appliance is about to be replaced — and no, I don’t know how to install it myself.
Another one makes funny noises every now and then. And a few other delayed projects should get underway soon.
We will be talking nice to all the other appliances.
I won’t call any of them some of the names that I heard the repairman and the plumber calling the recent source of trouble.
And whenever the lights flicker, I will blame it on the weather, even if there’s not a storm within a thousand miles.
I just don’t want to have to pick up the phone for the electrician.