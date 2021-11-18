I don’t know where I was when the good Lord was handing out musical talent, but I missed the line.
It had to have been a long line because there are a lot of talented musical people out there.
I’m just not one of them when it comes to consistently hitting all the right singing notes or playing an instrument.
The wealth of talented people out there is something I think I’ve always recognized and appreciated, but through the course of last week it was once again driven home to me.
First of all, we made a trip to Omaha to see a performance of “Hamilton” at the stately Orpheum Theater.
Hamilton is called a sung-and-rapped-through musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda (according to Wikepedia).
It tells the tale of founding father Alexander Hamilton through multiple genres of song: rap, hip hop, R&B, pop, soul and traditional-style show tunes — they’re all there.
By my count from the playbill, the cast had 25 people, but, at times, it seemed double that.
The talent on display was amazing, not only in the singing voices, but in dance and other movement.
And this was “just” the traveling show.
Imagine what it takes to make the cast on Broadway.
Near as I can tell, there are three official active traveling shows of Hamilton. If you want to see it now, you would need to go to Dallas, Philadelphia or Tucson.
Or, of course, on Broadway.
It was a tremendous show to finally see in-person.
It had been in Omaha a few years ago and we decided against it. Not this time, I wasn’t going to miss my shot (show reference!).
Our other musical venture for the week was the rock band Chicago in concert at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island. (At least, the current personification of the band that first came around in the 1970s.)
Two members of the original band were part of the 10-member band on stage. They both played key roles in the performance, which rolled through all the main hits from their Hall of Fame career.
And it was another display of people who didn’t skip the “musical talents” line.
Chicago, of course, is known for being a horn-driven rock band.
What amazed me was the fullness of sound from what was a three-person horn section.
There was (usually) a trumpet — played by one of the original members — a saxophone and a trombone.
If you closed your eyes and didn’t know better, you’d swear there was a dozen horns blaring.
The show ending “25 or 6 to 4” about brought down the house. Age doesn’t matter, when you can play the instruments. The music lives on forever.
We are surrounded by music all the time. Much of the time we’re listening to meticulously recorded music.
With retakes and computer enhancements, it’s a pleasure to hear.
But our two shows from last week were the best because it was live music.
Whether the cast of 25 in “Hamilton” (backed by live musicians) or the 10 members of Chicago — what they played and sang live was what you got.
I’m a big fan of live music and hope I can have other weeks like the past one.
And these were the professionals.
All you have to do to go to an area high school musical, or catch a “bar band” or two to know that the talent doesn’t stop there.
My hat goes off to those who perform. Keep the shows coming and I will try to make it a point to see as many live performances as I can.
Just don’t ask me to sing along.
Squiggly lines better
Speaking of “the arts,” I thought I pass along a quote my brother relayed on Twitter the other day.
He works in education and was visiting an art classroom at the time, marveling at the works of the high school students that was before him.
He used the occasion to recount a conversation he had some time ago with another art teacher, expressing his admiration of their work by admitting he “couldn’t draw a straight line with a ruler.”
The teacher replied, “Why would you want to?”
Well said.