I’m trying to figure out the rain.
Oh, not the science of it. I get it – enough anyway.
Rain falls from the clouds when the moisture content is just right. It’s the life-giving water our planet and house plants need.
I’m thinking more of its reputation.
Is it typically good or evil?
For the most part, it’s all in the timing.
For some, it’s just in time to give the lawn a good soaking, while for others it’s what’s keeping the farmer from finishing up planting because it’s too muddy.
This week, it’s a curse. Next week, it will be just what he wanted.
We’ve had opportunities lately to contemplate the rain as it has been a frequent visitor to our days and nights.
We may go to bed hoping that it rains and wake up cursing the rain as we walk through it to the office.
One rainfall this week was just in time to enjoy because, as mentioned before, it was good for the lawn and insured that I could wait at least another three or four days before feeling the need to start running the sprinklers.
But at the exact same time, it was keeping me from a planned lawn mowing.
It was too wet, I said.
Although, it’s a little harder to make that argument over the sound a lawn mower running in the distance.
Apparently, it had dried out enough for a neighbor with a different level of tolerance for moisture than mine.
Of course, it also leaves me now hoping it doesn’t rain tomorrow so I can get the mowing done before I have to call in someone with a baler.
Rain seems to be on the minds of song writers quite a bit.
If you Google “songs with rain,” you get many choices to contemplate.
We all know that “rainy days and Mondays” always get the Carpenters down. Each one on their own can be fine, but the combo of the two is understandable.
“Rainy day people” seem to be pretty good folk, according to Gordon Lightfoot. At least they “don’t hide love inside, they just pass it on.”
Gene Kelly seemed to enjoy “dancing in the rain, but I think it was more than the rain that put him in a good mood.
Some artists are a little confused with the composition of rain.
For Prince, it was purple.
For Adele, apparently she was wanting to “set fire to the raindrops”.
If that starts to happen then we better take this “acid rain” idea a little more serious.
And, to this day, I’m totally confused as to what “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head” had to even remotely do with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
But there it was right there in the middle of one of my favorite movies just needing to be tolerated for a couple of minutes.
That same search for rain in music also revealed there are a lot of choices of recordings of the sound of rain falling that we can order to calm our nerves.
I can see that.
I like the sound of falling rain, at least before it reaches the “torrential downpour” status.
One website even says, “The simple and repetitive sound of water allows us to rest our overstimulated brains.”
Yea, that’s what I meant to say.
I also like it when you find a covered place to sit outside while it’s raining.
There have been times I’ve opened the garage door and pulled up a chair just to watch and listen to the rain.
My wife’s childhood home has a covered front porch that makes it an ideal place to be during a gentle rain.
A third sense even gets involved with the smell of a falling rain.
Lots of scented candles and soaps have tried to recreate the smell, but never quite get it done.
The “rinsed clean” smell of the air right after it has rained is one of Mother Nature’s better works.
I haven’t walked in the rain for a long time, but I have enjoyed watching neighborhood kids do so while splashing in the puddles.
I guess rain’s reputation is safe.
As long it doesn’t leak into my basement, it’s all good.