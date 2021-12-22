OK, so this isn’t going to be some big life-changing Christmas revelation.
It’s not going to be a message of biblical proportions.
It’s not even going to be close to Linus explaining the true meaning of Christmas to Charlie Brown.
Actually, it’s pretty simple.
Apparently, Christmas is for other people.
No, I’m not saying it’s not for me.
I’ll take my share of Christmas treats, listening to Christmas music, even hoping that there’s at least one package under the tree with my name on it.
But, thankfully, much of what we do is for other people. It’s must be true that it is better to give than receive.
A lot of us are probably a part of giving more gifts than we plan to receive.
This “Christmas is for others” thought came to me just a few days ago.
Up until then, our Christmas plans mostly included going somewhere else. We weren’t anticipating family and other company at our house, so things have been kind of low key.
I touched on this a couple of weeks ago that we haven’t put out as many decorations as usual. (And, of course, by “we” I mean my wife who does 99% of the decorating while I look on and give the occasional grunt of approval. Thankfully that’s the case since that means it gets done nicely.)
Even our tree has lights on it, but very little more.
Then, we get the phone call this week that changes things a little bit. Ends up we are having some overnight Christmas company.
Oh sure, not on Christmas Day, but close enough for me. (I knew someone who put added emphasis on the 25th. If you weren’t there on the 25th, then you weren’t able to make “for Christmas.” I’ll take the 26th, if needed.)
So, the question is: Do we scramble to change the decoration level of the home?
It is being discussed. I still don’t think we’ll go overboard, but there may end up being a few more ornaments on the tree.
Maybe a lit-up snowman may return to the hallway. There’s even a small Christmas tree under cover in the storage room that may return to its (mostly) annual spot in the family room.
After all, if we’re sharing with others, there should be more.
I think that’s the attitude behind a lot of people going all out to decorate and light up the outside of their homes.
Even the two or three small strands of lights that decorate part of the front of our home. The lights are there for others.
Once you get done putting up the outside lights, most people will step back to admire their handy work.
We get a full view of it, feel the pride of having completed the project without falling off the ladder and enjoy it for a moment.
Then, we hope somebody else drives by. What’s the point of lighting the place up too much if not to share it with others?
The more cars that drive by the display and slow down for a look, the better.
Or at least, I’m assuming that is the way people feel.
My outside lights are very minimal. No major display at all. But I sure enjoy driving by those that are out there.
So, we light up our houses for others. We give gifts off the Good Angel Tree for others.
We drop that spare change, and a little more, into the Red Kettles for others. We over-bake the number of treats that we need for ourselves so we can share them with others.
We wrap up our presents for others.
And, if someone out there is doing the same, and the “others” that they are doing it for just happens to include you, all the better.
So, there you go.
Linus can have the stage back to continue to better explain things than is typically done here.
Having said all that, I’ll take this time to say thanks again to everyone who has said a kind word of two about these weekly columns through the year.
I wish you, your families, and all the “others” in your life a very Merry Christmas.