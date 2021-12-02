Some random thoughts while anxiously awaiting Dec. 7, so I can get my TV back.
That’s the day that open enrollment for Medicare ends.
Anyone watching TV the last three months knows that’s true due to the barrage of commercials featuring “long-in-the-tooth” actors and athletes telling us to call an 800 number and learn benefits all can apply for.
Please, let it end.
Going downtown
I felt a wave of nostalgia while checking out Shop Small Saturday last weekend.
That’s the day shoppers are encouraged to forego the major box store retailers for the “ma and pa” locally-owned businesses.
As we usually do that day — always the Saturday after Thanksgiving — we were checking out stores in downtown Hastings. We weren’t the only ones.
Driven by multiple bargains, special promotions and a hint of civic pride, there were plenty of small groups of shoppers working their way up and down the sidewalks.
It was fun to see so many people enjoying a nice day of shopping downtown.
They would stop often on the sidewalks to greet people they knew and perhaps compare their purchases.
We had lunch downtown at a spot with a view of the street to watch the scene develop over and over.
Growing up as a kid in North Platte, every Saturday was like that.
I particularly recall the late-grade school/early junior high years.
A few different friends of mine lived between my house and walking routes to downtown.
I would join up with one or more of them and we’d head downtown.
Everything you needed— as far as we knew anyway — was downtown.
We would cruise through different department stores, drug stores, a sporting goods store, clothing stores and more.
Sometimes we’d buy things, other times not.
But it was good way to pass a Saturday away and perhaps run into more friends doing the same.
I particularly recall two stores that had the old-time lunch counters and soda fountains in them.
A dish of chocolate soft-serve ice cream from either of them was called a frosty long before Wendy’s came along.
Speaking of Frosty, that was the name of our preferred barber at a busy barber shop downtown.
I’d sit beside my dad while a few other chairs opened up just because he wanted to “wait for Frosty.”
Another popular stop was Allen’s (yes, there was one there, too, same family).
After cruising through the store, the last stop was the candy counter, a counter that seemed a mile long offering all types of “penny candy.”
In something you would surely never see today, they would have a space in the counter filled with licorice sticks (now more commonly called Twizzlers) setting out loose — no packaging, just red and black sticks up for grabs.
You’d take as many as you want and put the rest back. It was the same for a number of other candies, as well.
Somehow, I don’t think the health department would be very wild about that set-up now.
It was never a dull time when we start to assert our independence by walking downtown and taking it all in, especially when we had a little extra paper route money in our pocket.
Things started to change when the high school years began.
That’s when The Mall was opened. (And, no, that’s not a misuse of capital letters. That was the name. The Mall. The most unoriginal name for a collection of stores under one roof.)
Anyway, as happened in some many communities in that era, the opening of a mall in a different part of town played into the demise of downtown as a shopping mecca.
No longer were the blocks of streets the place to see and be seen. That “honor” now went to The Mall.
Another replacement for the social activity came as we all started getting our driver’s license.
Now, rather than walk downtown to see others, we’d “cruise the ones” — up and down the two one-way streets that led into town.
You’d pull over to visit, or do so while clogging traffic yelling from car to car at 10 MPH.
So, maybe we need more than one Shop Small Saturday.
It’s nice to get together “downtown.”