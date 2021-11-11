We were traveling down Interstate 80 earlier this week when my wife spied one of her least favorite things. “Naked” trees.
A group of trees stood nearby, completely missing their leaves.
Anyone who has a tree of anything near substantial height in their yard knows that all the trees in the area are headed fast to naked status.
Leaves are falling quickly. And with each cold night and windy day, the pace just seems to increase.
I’m sure we all prefer the sight of trees full of leaves, but my wife has long lamented the sight of the bare branches. Put them against an overcast sky like we had the day of our road trip, and it looks all the more bleak.
For her, it’s the harbinger of things to come that brings most of her dread. The dropping of the leaves and the stark profile of bare branches are just a reminder that the next four months or so are going to filled with all the fun of winter.
That opens up a can of a whole other set of dreaded activities, but we’ll hold off on those for now.
Seeing the group of large trees along the road without a leaf to be seen brought me to comment, “I’m glad I don’t have to rake under those trees”.
They were bigger — though not by much — than any tree in my yard and the volume of leaves on the ground here has been at all-time highs.
I could only imagine what the ground looked like under those bare trees. Leaves had to be waist high (OK, slight exaggeration there).
Then it struck me. No one is going to come out to this pasture with a rake, leaf blower, lawn mower or any other device we might use to remove leaves from our yards.
And I’d be willing to bet next spring that ground underneath the trees will look just fine.
Perhaps even better than most with the protective blanket of leaves over whatever “grass” is growing there.
So, why do I have to feel like I need to run out to my yard, with a rake, leaf blower, lawn mower or any other device I might use to remove leaves from my yard?
Let’s face it, that is the norm for most of us.
With fine-trimmed lawns we worry the leaves may stunt growth beneath them, or at the very least cover the view of lawns we’ve worked all summer to maintain.
As mentioned, I think the volume for leaves in my yard this year is at an all-time high.
I have three trees that go through the annual ritual of dropping their leaves. I only wish they could synch-up the process.
One was bare well before the other two. That one’s leaves were picked up and hauled away weeks ago.
This past week was the time for the other two to catch up, and send us scurrying to clean them up.
I felt like I needed to apologize to the waste service workers that haul off my yard waste.
Not only did I fill the designated hauler with leaves and other fall clean up items, but three auxiliary containers, as well.
I think it’s the most I’ve ever left waiting for them at the curb. But they hauled it all, for which I am grateful if not apologetic.
All that remains are leaves covering a far corner of the yard that didn’t make it this week because I ran out of containers.
Then, I’ll hit the half of the yard I didn’t get mowed earlier this week when my lawn mower broke.
With the mower now out of the shop, the weekend work duty remains.
Of course, there’s one last advantage to getting that last trip around the yard with the mower completed.
Unlike under those Interstate trees, the grass will be short enough to provide less resistance to holding onto leaves.
All I will need is a good brisk wind — a common occurrence around here — and the few leaves that remain will become someone else’s problem.
Not real neighborly of me I know, but I think I saw a neighbor aiming his leaf blower my direction.