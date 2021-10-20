I found myself daydreaming about a much larger job while performing a small assembly task at home this week.
In the background from my garage, I could hear the sound of a combine working its way through a nearby cornfield.
Anyone who has taken a drive through the country lately would see that the fall harvest is in full swing.
Combines, the behemoth machines of the farm operation, are clearing the fields of this year’s crop.
(Sidenote: Why are there different descriptions for what is being done, depending on the crop? The machines are said to be “picking” corn, while they “cutting” soybeans.)
For the outside observer, the harvesting process can appear to be “fun," and one that we would like to take part in some day.
Of course, anyone saying that thinks they would show up for a little while, drive a machine around and then go home rested and ready to take it easy.
They don’t realize the work hours really go well into the double-digits, sleep is a brief occurrence and the whole process can take weeks.
That’s the way the real harvest works — not like the one I saw on one of my wife’s Hallmark movies on TV.
That one took a small family group about five or six hours to finish the harvest all in one day.
And good news, they made their “quota." Then they all went to the harvest dance that night.
But, come on, it looks like fun, right?
There was one year quite some time ago that I was on a relative’s farm one day during harvest time and I “helped out” a little bit.
I’m sure they were frustrated with the amount of time needed to show me what to do when they could have done it themselves two or three times.
It was then that I was reminded again of my basic lack of skills when it comes to backing up a two-wheel trailer attached to a tractor.
A group of weathered-looking older farmers who happened to be there were having a pretty good laugh watching my multiple attempts.
Finally, one of them couldn’t take it anymore.
He had to come over and helped me out.
As in, get me out of the tractor and let him do it.
This was back in my sportscasting days, and I can still clearly hear him saying, “That’s OK, a TV guy doens't need to know how to back a two-wheel trailer."
But I should be better at it. It isn’t all that tough.
Heck, I’ve seen a guy back his boat trailer down the ramp and into the lake with one Budweiser in his hand and a few more in his stomach. (Sidenote: He didn’t drive to the lake that way.)
I’m still hoping I was just having a bad day.
Of course, most farmers are hoping to get their harvest done “while the sun shines."
They want it done before the snow flies or they celebrate Thanksgiving and such.
That could be a big reason why they would shutter if I were to answer their “help wanted” ad.
I mentioned earlier that I was performing a small assembly task while doing my combine-driving daydreaming.
I was putting together one of those small propane-fueled fire pits.
It’s an easy enough task, just follow the instructions and it all comes together.
The instructions said the assembly should take about 30 minutes to complete.
Of course, it also said that a second person might be helpful, as well. But I was flying solo.
There was one small task I had to do twice — having done it the “alternate” way the first time, and went back and did it the “right” way the second time.
Anyway, it took me a little more that an hour to get the pit all put together.
Well, except for the propane tank, I still have to go buy that.
So, a farmer who wants to get things done quickly — let’s say within three weeks — wouldn’t be a real fan of my timing.
Double the “recommended” time might not fit into their schedule.
Oh well, guess I just stick to waving at combines from the road when I drive by.