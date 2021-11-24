So, how’s your Friday going?
Are you reading this over breakfast before heading out the door to work?
Or, did you swing the four-day weekend and thus are reading this later in the day after watching the last bow by the Huskers?
I’ve long contended that the best day of the year to take off from work is the day after Thanksgiving.
A four-day weekend before the holiday mania really takes hold is just good planning.
Of course, since I’m currently in the midst of a 365-day-a-year weekend, I didn’t have to ask for today off.
But I’ll still be taking it easy.
Maybe it will give me time to figure out why the calendar continues to confuse so many people.
I’m sure that — if you haven’t already — you’ll soon hear someone say words to the effect of, “The holidays sure did sneak up on me this year.”
Or, “I’m not ready for it to be Christmas time.”
First of all, how can you not be ready?
There have been Christmas decorations in the stores since September as a gentle reminder to us all that the holidays are on the way again.
Maybe it’s the holiday that just wrapped up that’s throwing people off.
Not too long ago I overheard another popular sentiment of the time: “Thanksgiving sure seems to have come early this year.”
Hey, it could have been worse.
Actually, there’s a seven-day window for Thanksgiving.
As it is always the fourth Thursday of November, the earliest it can be is Nov. 22. The latest is the 28.
We caught it this year on the 25, or right smack dab in the middle the Thanksgiving window.
It could have been three days earlier. It could have been three days later.
So, I guess this is as average of a time frame as there could be.
Maybe, if you thought it was early this year, you were really just channeling your inner Canadian.
Canada celebrates its Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October.
Looks at those smart neighbors to the north — they give themselves a three-day weekend with their Thanksgiving.
Here I’ve always thought Abraham Lincoln was a smart guy, but it was he who first established Thanksgiving as a Thursday.
Abe opted for the final Thursday of the month. It was Franklin Roosevelt who moved it to the fourth Thursday.
Of course, now that Thanksgiving is over, we turn our attention full on to Christmas.
You don’t have any excuse for thinking, “Christmas sure seems to be coming early this year.”
It’s not. It’s right there on Dec. 25, just like it always is.
Well, just like it always has been for you and me, anyway.
In fact, it appears that Christmas was first observed on Dec. 25 on the early Roman calendar in 336 A.D.
So, I guess 1,685 years is enough of a precedent that we should be geared toward being ready by the 25th.
The historical calendars on my phone only go back to 1893, so I don’t have any way of knowing for sure, but I’m guessing Dec. 25, 336 A.D. was either a Friday or a Monday and some dude in a toga was just trying to swing a three-day weekend.
Of course, Christian church goers will get their annual four-week warning in a couple of days when we’re told at church this weekend that it’s the first Sunday of Advent.
Advent being that four-week period leading up to Christmas.
Now, that can sneak up on you, because it’s a moving date.
The earliest the first Sunday in Advent can be is Nov. 27, the latest is Dec. 3.
So, with this Sunday being the 28th, we can concede that Advent could sneak up on you a little bit this year — so best get your wreath with the four candles in it out now.
So, there you have it, ready or not, here comes the closing rush of the year.
It’s four-weeks-and-one-day until Christmas. We’ve all been warned. It will be there just like it always is.
Don’t event get me started on Easter. I’m not ready to calculate the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon.
Now, that can sneak up on you.