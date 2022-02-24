I guess you could call it déjà vu.
Or Groundhog Day — the movie, not the weather prognosticating rodent.
Or a broken record — for those, either: A) old enough, or B) hip enough for the current trends to know what happens when the needle sticks in a scratch on a vinyl record. Just don’t blame it on my ever-increasing age or simple lack of attention to details.
Here’s the story: The Hastings Tribune is not the only newspaper to which we subscribe. It is, however, the only one that I get physically delivered to my home and am able to hold in my hand and read the day’s news. Two others come to us digitally.
Ninety-nine percent of the time that means I read these other two “papers” on an i-Pad. I prefer the exact online replications of the actual newspaper. Flipping the page is an entirely different sensation, but it still captures the spirit of daily newspapers.
One day recently I was reading one of those electronic editions. I had already read the other two papers that day, so that often leads to giving the third one a quick skim, as much of the content is very similar.
On this particular day, the “paper” consisted of three sections, one predominantly national and international news, one statewide news and the third sports. I started at page one, working my way through the pages until I found myself reading the second page of the sports section.
I thought it was rather strange that it included a small blocked of area with Legion Baseball updates.
Now, we all know Legion Baseball is a summer event, but I thought maybe there were some off-season updates worthy of being reported.
These didn’t look like that, though. Even stranger were the Legion Baseball scores being reported lower down on the page.
I had even commented to my wife how someone seemed to have messed up and pasted in outdated articles from the past.
That’s when I looked up to the top of the page and saw something odd: “Wednesday, July 8, 2020.”
So, I flipped to the front page. Same date. And I looked closer at the articles.
All from the past.
Somehow, in the messed up electronic world, I had pulled up the entire paper from nearly two years ago.
Which leads to this sad revelation: I had flipped through two whole sections, probably close to 20 pages, and didn’t even realize it was “yesterday’s news” (plus about 585 other yesterdays).
In my own defense, this is where I remind you again that I was largely skimming the pages, not reading complete articles.
But still, how sad is this?
The headlines were very similar to what you would expect to see in tomorrow’s paper.
There were COVID-19 updates.
There were debates on whether or not to wear a mask.
There were articles about politicians squabbling, calling each other names and calling for criminal investigations of one another.
There were crime reports, where the crimes seem to continue to be the same, only the names change.
All the way through the paper without realizing it was nearly two years ago.
No wonder so many people feel like they’re in a rut.
No wonder the mantra of the day seems to be, “I am SO tired of this.” (Use your own imagination as to, among scores of possibilities, what “this” is.)
I wish my digital window to the world would next flash me to a newspaper dated two years into the future.
I can only hope that I would then see enough in the headlines to know that things have improved.
I just don’t want to get through two sections without realizing it is not tomorrow’s paper.
Please, not again
One quick thought on headlines just developing as I write this.
Over the course of the past four months, I’ve seen two very impressive museum displays, one centered on World War I, the other on one of the shocking audacities of World War II.
Both paint frightful images of what can happen when countries can’t get along, largely because their leaders feel the need to assert themselves and change the status quo.
When will we ever learn?