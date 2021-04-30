My Dad always maintained a perfect lawn.
It was spectacular — weed free, regularly mowed and watered and took on that look of a lush, green carpet.
His lawn was truly a labor of love. And labor intense it was.
I’ve lived in two homes in my adult life and have tried to carry on the tradition to a certain point.
I was lucky enough to inherit two well-maintained lawns each time we bought a house, and haven’t screwed them up — too bad, anyway.
That’s the first place that Dad’s path to a great lawn and mine have diverged.
I inherited the lawn. He built his from the ground up.
My parents built what would be our family home of some 32 years when I was in second grade (at least that’s the way I remember the time frame).
They started with just a dirt plot of land around the house. Dad seeded the yard and we all watched it slowly come to life.
What he and mom also saw were weeds among the grass — and that was unacceptable.
I can still recall evenings after dinner when mom and dad would be out sitting in the yard, pulling weeds one by one.
It paid off in the long run, as eventually you really had to search to see anything but grass growing in the yard.
Divergent path number two is there among the weeds.
You don’t have to look as hard to find some in my yard.
They’re not overwhelming, but some are there.
I will admit, I use a lawn service for the fertilizing of my yard (if you have a heavenly communications line, please don’t tell dad).
Three to four times a year their application includes a magic elixir to help keep most weeds away.
That’s another difference between dad and I.
He had the rolling fertilizer applicator and did it all himself.
I tried that for a few years with our first house, but it didn’t take long to see that an even application of the fertilizer wasn’t my strong point.
One spot would have lush, green grass, and two feet away a barren patch of desert. That’s when I called for the service.
But I do mow my own.
Walking behind the mower is my one way of guaranteed exercise once a week. That has to be at least as often as dad mowed, too.
He seemed to be at it on a regular basis, at least until us kids started to get old enough to be tasked with that chore.
Which always led to the other regular chore — setting out sprinklers and watering the lawn.
I clearly remember applying grade school logic as I wondered why he always followed up mowing by immediately setting out sprinklers.
Surely, I wondered, he knew that watering the lawn — which he just mowed — would make it grow again, necessitating yet another night behind the mower.
It didn’t make sense.
Now, I enjoy one of mankind’s all-time great inventions — underground sprinklers.
Our current home has them. Our first one did not.
So, I did have 20-plus years of setting out the sprinklers.
I tried them all: The traveling tractor (only once did it make it all the way out to the street after “jumping the hose.”)
The waving back and forth one (my favorite). The square pattern one.
The “tick-tick-tick” rotating one, that on one more than one occasion would water the neighbor’s lawn more than mine.
Even the holes-in-the-hose sprinkler, great for long narrow areas.
Some of them are still up in the attic in case I ever get nostalgic, but it’s not likely when I can have the others pop out of the ground overnight and magically cover the yard.
I’m not as fanatical as some, a couple times a week is enough most of the time.
Running them every day is just showing off.
This is the time of year our thoughts turn to lawn care.
When to get the fertilizer, when to start watering, how much to water and how to get rid of some pesky weeds.
And, invariably, thoughts turn to Dad.
I hope my lawn gets his seal of approval.