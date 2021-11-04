Let’s go shopping.
I tried local businesses. Really, I did. But online saved the day.
I prefer shopping local. It’s not a burden to drive to the store, get what I need myself and head home.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, I’ve used the convenience of online shopping and have ordered some stuff that way, but the UPS truck doesn’t automatically head to my street every day to give me my latest purchase.
I’ll even wander the aisles of stores and find what I need, rather than sending in a list ahead of time and have those kamikaze cart drivers run around the store and get my stuff for me.
Recently, though, an obscure purchase had me doing otherwise.
I needed a strap (four of them actually) with a certain medal clamp attached to allow me to attempt to repair a rocking chair in a shared family home.
I searched around town, from major retailers to specialty shops to craftsmen that maybe need to use the same materials, and kept running into one roadblock after another.
Eventually, the idea of doing some online shopping was suggested by someone who had seen someone else have similar success.
So, once home, I sat down at the computer and found the website of a popular online shopping giant.
Within 10 seconds, I found the clamps.
It didn’t take much longer to decide on the straps to be used. The order was placed — and now I wait.
That’s the down side. I wasn’t able to attempt the repair work during a trip to the house this week. The stuff won’t get here until next week.
So, sorry to whatever local merchant that may have the same items in stock, but after two different searches around town, the Internet came through for me.
If I should have trouble with the clamps and decide, “The heck with it, I’ll just nail the straps into the chair.”
I promise I’ll buy the nails somewhere local.
So many layers
When I made my purchase online, I first had to log into our account.
That was a little tricky since I didn’t know we had an account. My wife straightened me out on that and shared the needed information with me.
Upon logging in, I was asked once again to put in the password, just for “an added layer of security.”
Then I had to type in what I saw in those squiggly, distorted-looking letters.
That’s always a bit of a crap shoot, but, amazingly, I got it right the first time.
Although I’m still not sure that “i” looked much like an “i.”
Then, I was presented with the array of nine photos and I had to identify which ones had tractors in them.
Thank goodness I’m a Nebraska boy and know what a tractor looks like, although I was a little put out that none of them were green.
Then, the company sent me an email that I had to open up and click on the line that was a method of confirming that, “Yes, indeed is me trying to make a purchase.”
Then, and only then, was I able to make my $30 purchase. Whew.
To do all this to make a purchase — which I appreciate since I also was about to confirm my credit card information — you would think maybe some day computers will be smart enough for me to vote from home.
Maybe just one more layer of security. One that I’m sure would include running outside and spinning around 10 times while barking like a dog.
That should do it.
Hurry up and wait
The one nice thing about the online purchases, the two items are scheduled to be here by next week. Another purchase we made recently had a slightly different schedule.
We were buying an item that will be a significant addition to our main living room. We shopped for a few weeks to make sure we were making the right decision for us.
We finally decided to indeed place an order (from a local store), made a significant down payment (for us, anyway) and were told when to be ready for installation.
“February or March.”
I hope we still remember what we ordered by then.