So, what day is this?
Hold on before you answer. It could be a trick question.
The easy answer, of course, is that it’s Friday. And since I’ve joined the ranks of the retired, it might not be a surprise I have to ask.
The days run together.
But it is more than just Friday.
There’s not a day go by that doesn’t have a special designation. For example, already this week we have observed National Beer Can Appreciation Day.
It was followed by National Opposites Day, National Peanut Brittle Day and National Chocolate Cake Day.
I found all these designations on nationalcalendarday.com. It’s one way to find out.
There’s someone I follow on Twitter who tweets out everyday to announce the special designation that day.
At least for the one he picks — there are usually multiple designations to choose from.
That brings us to today.
This is National Have Fun at Work Day.
So there is your challenge — liven up your day at work.
A couple other designations for today might help you achieve that goal.
It is also National Kazoo Day and National Big Wig Day. So, put on a big wig and walk into work playing a tune on the kazoo.
Let the fun begin.
Some days have silly-looking designations.
For example, another one for today is National Gift of the Ladybug Day.
On the surface, that seems to be a joke, but you have to look deeper.
With the help of a book of the same name, this is a day to honor children with critical illnesses. If it helps raise awareness, I’m all for it.
Earlier this week there was a special designation that picked up a little traction and was recognized more than others.
Tuesday was Plan Your Vacation Day.
It was a day we were all encouraged to pause and decide just what we want to do this year for vacation.
Tourist destinations especially picked up on it and kept social media busy that day with tips of how to spend your free time.
Even though — as mentioned — I’m on permanent vacation, that doesn’t mean the day isn’t for me, as well.
As if I needed a special day on the calendar to remind me to plan vacations — or in my case, trips to other places.
I’m always planning a trip, if only in my head.
As soon as I return from somewhere, I’m asking myself, “Where to next?”
Just yesterday I spent time online researching some of America’s finest beaches and figuring out which one to visit just in case the snow ever starts to fly around this winter.
Odds are I won’t, but it would be good to have options in mind … just in case.
On top of that, I have a card in my wallet that allows us to visit any national park with no admission charge.
It expires in July, one year after I bought the card while getting into Teddy Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
So, I also need to be getting some plans together to go to a national park somewhere just so I can use that card.
So, those two trips will take care of the winter and summer. I need to fire up my imagination for an autumn trip, as well.
I have noticed one thing while going online and doing some of this imaginary vacation planning … it’s going to take money.
For some reason, hotels in Florida beach towns think they’re such a nice winter destination that they can charge an arm and a leg.
I’d hate to have to go back to work to bankroll my trips. The employer would have to have a good vacation policy.
But, rest assured, I would use the time allotted. I never was one to leave vacation time on the table at the end of the year.
Apparently, intrepid Hastings Tribune sports editor Will Reynolds feels the same way. After getting back from a trip recently, he tweeted:
“Use your vacation time, people! You work hard for it! Go see the world, see your favorite band, climb a mountain, live your life.”
Wise words indeed. If you need any ideas, I’ve been thinking about a few.