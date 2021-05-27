I embrace modern technology.
Never again can I see me cranking up the oven and putting a potato inside for an hour just to have a baked potato.
A few minutes in the microwave is fine with me.
Within inches of the laptop computer I’m using to compose and eventually submit this column is a vintage Royal manual typewriter.
I can’t imagine pounding out the column on the typewriter, somehow correcting errors with a method other than just hitting the backspace button and then driving the finished product to the newspaper office.
The typewriter remains there for decorative purposes only.
The list could go on and on, but I’ve probably already opened myself up to a chorus of, “OK, Boomer” for simply pointing out what so many maintain as obvious.
But at the same time, I’m about to attempt to blame what at best could be described as a grumpy — or perhaps lethargic — mood on technology.
Oh, sure, maybe it can be because I waited two times as long as anticipated for some car work to be done.
Or maybe it’s because a holiday weekend is just about here and I would just as soon be in the “three days off” portion of the calendar as opposed to the “waiting for the weekend” portion.
But I’m going to blame technology for a big part of it.
It’s why I’m looking up from the keyboard every five seconds to look out the window.
Why I’m trying to detect movement in the tree branches. Why I’m looking for clouds overhead.
I’m hearing the distant sound of thunder and “how far off, I sat and wondered.” (Thanks, Bob Seger.)
I’m doing all this because I’ve been hearing for about four days now that near this precise hour, storms were going to come rolling through.
When you work with meteorologist, you can’t help hearing the warnings.
Precise technology allowed them to say for days that storms were coming.
On this particular day, they were narrowing it right down to the hour, telling us that within a two- or three-hour window, the wind would roar — perhaps up to 70 miles per hour.
So, I’m blaming all this advanced weather-predicting technology for putting me in a little bit of a funk.
I’m just hoping that the trees that I’m looking at to detect the wind blowing will still be vertical tomorrow.
(Perhaps this is a good time to point out again I usually write this weekly column on Wednesday. It gives the guys at the Tribune office a day to clean up my mess and help make it readable. I hope I am not talking too lightly of a weather system that may cause some serious damage. At the time of this writing, I don’t know the toll of what’s yet to come — you will all know by the time you read this.)
I may scoff at the technology that accurately predicts our weather every day, but I guess it beats the alternative.
Days like this make me think of the plight of the pioneers. And no — I’m not talking about my youth; I’m going all the way back to the 1800’s.
This particular Wednesday morning was a beautiful day.
The skies were clear, the wind was calm, there was a fresh coolness in the early morning air.
An early pioneer may have thought it was a great day to start an outdoor project. Maybe to hook up the wagon and start an overnight trip to town.
They didn’t know, as we do now, that Mother Nature was just hours away from turning things around completely.
They didn’t know, as we did today, to bring the deck furniture and potted plants inside off of the deck. (Because we all know the pioneers had decks attached to their log cabin or soddy with potted plants and comfy chairs.)
So, yes, I do enjoy my modern technology.
In fact, I just clicked over to live radar so I could confirm what I’m seeing out my window — it was raining.
So, hopefully, it will blow away that grumpy mood so that all I have to do is hope that the storm left you unscathed and that you have a great Memorial Day weekend.