This may be a sign of too much leisure time on my hands, but I was wondering the other day if anyone has even taken a count.
Has anyone ever figured out just how many Christmas songs there are?
I don’t know which would astonish me more — if the number is amazingly high or surprisingly low.
But it was the possibility of that number being low that first got me to thinking about it.
We were on a road trip the other day when we decided to find one of those “all Christmas, all the time” radio stations to get us in the holiday spirit.
After all, this was more than one full week into the month of December and some of those stations start as early as the first of November to turn their music selection totally over to Santa and his elves.
So, for a trip to Omaha and other shorter trips in the meantime, I’ve been listening to Christmas music.
Although, it felt at times like the selection was pretty sparse.
You don’t have to travel for long to hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” or “Santa Baby,” or “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
Mix in a few versions of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” or “White Christmas,” or “Rudolph,” or “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause,” or … well, you get the point.
That handful of songs and just a few others seem to get played multiple times by multiple artists.
Sure, if you get lucky you might hear a quick shot of “Grandma Got Run Over by as Reindeer,” or my personal favorite — Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” but that’s about it.
We know there are more, but they must save them for special occasions.
I haven’t even mentioned some of the classics — “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” or any of the others you find in the back of your church’s Hymnal.
Maybe it’s just that I space off now and then driving down the road and I’m not listening all that close.
Or, now and then we turn it down when we have conversations. But it sure seems like that a small group of songs gets the most play.
I’m sure my friends at local stations that are “all Christmas” could produce a play list and log that would disprove my imaginations.
And I would gladly admit to being wrong if they would in exchange promise that I won’t hear about mommy kissing Santa Claus ever again.
I do realize as well that most of the songs I’ve mentioned don’t include the fact that every current singing star, has been star or wanna be star feels obligated to record a Christmas song.
That’s what gives us great covers like Johnny Mathis singing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” or originals like Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas.”
So, with all those people singing, there should be plenty to chose from.
As a matter of fact, here’s a fun fact to know and tell: The best-selling single of all time — not just Christmas music, but all music — is said to be Bing Crosby singing “White Christmas.”
I did come across one other interesting tidbit while finding out that last fact.
I started this column by wondering if anyone had ever figured out just how many Christmas songs there are.
Would it come as a surprise to any of you that someone has? Well, sort of.
Two years ago, a gentleman by the name of Phil Barry posted a story on medium.com.
He’s in the music business and in a slow moment he searched how many songs have “Christmas” in their title … 9,274.
That’s how many he came up with — almost 10,000.
And that doesn’t include the likes of “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman” or thousands of others that cover the topic of Christmas without putting the word in the title.
If each song is three minutes long, that’s more than 463 hours of songs with Christmas in the title.
Throw in the dogs barking out “Jingle Bells” and I should be able to make it Omaha and back without hearing a song twice.