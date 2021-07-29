You would have trouble convicting me in court of being a handyman.
Fixing things on my own is an ongoing quest that sometimes works — and sometimes not.
It came up recently as I was becoming a self-educated computer software repairman.
Or, at least, I cleared up one glitch.
It was with my Microsoft Word, the program I use primarily to compose these columns.
After our computer did one of its “I know you didn’t ask for this but I’m changing a thing or two” processes — also known as an update — I was in trouble.
As I tried to access Word, it said things weren’t updated properly and to shut the thing off and try again.
It didn’t say how many attempts it would take to reach the “how many times are you going to try the same thing and not have it work, dummy” level — but it was a least four.
That’s when I thought, “Wait a minute, the Internet knows everything. I should check there for instructions.”
Sure enough, when I did a search for the error code I was given as I tried to fix my problem, the floodgates opened.
Seems I wasn’t the first person to see Error Code 0xc000142.
The suggestions to fix it were endless — and inconsistent.
So, which do I try?
I started at the top of the list and thought maybe it was most common, and thus easiest.
It was taking me through a step-by-step process that seemed to make sense and I was sure I was close to the end of my troubles.
I even downloaded the suggested app.
That’s when it wanted $27.
Well, I’m cheap.
That’s why I wanted to solve the problem myself rather than go to a “shop” and have them do it.
Back to the list.
Amazingly so, I did finally find a process that actually fixed my problem.
There were a few tense moments while the computer was telling me they were working on it and could take a little while, but before too much longer, I again had access to my Word.
But why couldn’t it have been easier?
It reminded of the times calling tech support at work.
The people would sound so smug as they described a couple quick key stokes for me to do to fix a problem.
Or, worse yet, they would “take over” my screen and do it themselves from hundreds of miles away, while I watched them click into dark corners of the computer to find the solution.
In the case of my Word problem, thank goodness some techno-geek posted on the Internet that you just type “appwiz.dpl” into a little box and three clicks later, it’s fixing itself.
Why couldn’t I just type in “fix my Word problem,” instead of some cryptic collection of letters that looked a little like you were summoning some mythical wizard to come to your aid?
I believe the phrase I’m looking for is “dumb it down.”
If you could bring it down to my level, I’d appreciate it.
It’s true for so many do-it-yourself projects.
If you search “do-it-yourself,” there are hundreds of suggestions of things you can do yourself, with the right tools and some ability.
Many of which have instructions that send you scrambling for interpreters to tell you just what they meant.
Toilet repair was listed often.
I recall removing a toilet from my parent’s bathroom when the family was cleaning and painting the place.
You would have thought I levitated it with Harry Potter’s wand by the reaction.
But, for some reason, that’s a skill I picked up somewhere along the way as my siblings were calling for plumbers.
It’s cute too that this “do-it-yourself” search also mentioned changing spark plugs and headlights in your car.
Whoever suggested that hasn’t been under the hood of a car since 1965. I think we’ve already talked here about how it would be nice if manufacturers would make that an easier process.
There are even Right to Repair laws being introduced nationwide, especially for electronics, so we have more choices than to bow down to the manufacturers for updates and repairs.
I think that’s what it said, anyway. Whoever writes laws could dumb things down a little bit, too.