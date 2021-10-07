I need you to do me a favor.
Check the masthead at the top of the page and see what day it is.
The way I see it, it should say Friday, October 8.
If everything proceeded naturally on the calendar for this week, that will be the case.
However, from what I hear, for a lot of people Monday of this week simply didn’t exist.
I think there were calls for a do-over. So, if we had two Mondays, this would only be Thursday.
You no doubt heard why Monday could just be cast aside.
That was the day that — I shudder to think — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all crashed.
For upwards of six hours Monday people couldn’t access those three social media apps.
People of all ages were caught just staring at blank screens, not knowing what their friends had for lunch, what the grandkids did on the way to school, what conspiracy theory was being de-bunked or going viral.
Imagine the horror.
I’m not without my social media weak spots — thanks a lot, Twitter — but the big three that crashed Monday aren’t a part of my life.
Ironically, someone told me Monday I might want to look at business Facebook page for some commentary going on I might enjoy.
But alas, any attempt was met with, “We can’t access that site at this time.”
Of course, the next day I found out (again) I wouldn’t be able to anyway since I didn’t have the keys to the kingdom.
Without a Facebook account, I’m not allowed to look through the blinds at what’s going on there.
Much of what I learned about the outage was learned through the aforementioned Twitter.
A lot of people on Facebook also have Twitter accounts.
It was like there was a race for people who spend a good chunk of their day checking their Facebook page to note on Twitter that maybe this was a blessing to go a day without Facebook. (I didn’t believe them for a minute.)
Other Twitter accounts jumped in with suggestions on how to fill the void.
There were lots of suggestions from other people as to what the lost souls of Facebook and Instagram could do if they must have screen time.
Lots of local TV stations and newspapers reached out to the Facebook users that maybe they want to turn to them as a reliable source for news.
Twitter itself — whoever they are — even sent out smug messages to point out to people that they were up and running as always.
A group of first responders invited people to join them, just in case the absence of their main social media outlet had them contemplating a career change for some reason.
There were people promoting their podcasts as ways to pass the time.
A university in the state reached out to their students with the thought that surely they were spending their new found free time by actually studying.
Those guys can be so funny.
And here’s one that scares me just a little bit, as I’m hoping that surely there wasn’t a real need to do this, but I guessing there was.
The Palm Beach, Florida, Sheriff’s Office had to send out a tweet telling people who they knew that Facebook wasn’t available, but that it was not a reason to call 911.
I am aware that while all this was going on, Facebook was also be taken to task in Congress as a former employee was chucking them under the bus for a host of alleged poor activities, but I’m going to stay away from that and hope that it was just a coincidence.
The outage was short-lived and Facebook came out with some lame-sounding reason that said, in part, “that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication.”
Oh, well, thanks for clearing that up.
Reminds of why I cringed every time the IT people at my different jobs said they were doing a system update, but that “you shouldn’t notice a thing.”
On Tuesday, lots of people were saying not having Facebook may have been good.
How did they tell us that?
They posted it on Facebook.